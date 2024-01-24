February 2024 print magazine

Now landing through letterboxes and email in-boxes is the February 2024 print edition of Professional Security Magazine, covering the physical, people and tech, and cyber security around the British Isles.

We have a railways theme: our cover story is an interview with Steve Cere, who heads the railways side of the contractor Carlisle Support Services. While Steve’s background is with train operating companies (TOCs), he took us through the security and revenue protection side of rail, that we touched on last year when we featured Carlisle’s February 2023 Innovation Lab event, and the 2024 event in Liverpool is among places we’ll be visiting in February. We also look at emergency exercises as done on the HS2 line, that despite Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s cutting back last year, is still very much on course to link London and Birmingham with high speed rail.

We were at the Black Hat information security event in London in December, where we heard the former Uber CSO (chief security officer) Joe Sullivan tell his story, As he was convicted by a court in the United States, it poses profound questions for CSOs and CISOs across corporate America (and therefore of interest to ambitious Brits, or indeed those who work for multi-national tech and other corporates). Until or unless the US passes a law for the cyber equivalent of Sarbanes-Oxley requiring compliance, will more businesses – or more to the point their executives – run the risk of being personally liable, facing a day in court, for cyber failings?

Staying with cyber, we were at the annual conference CIISec, of the Chartered Institute of Information Security, in Manchester, where a local speaker described their institution’s months-long and continuing work to counter a ‘cyber incident’.

Plus regulars such as four pages of 'spending the budget', four pages of new products and services, and Magazine MD Roy Cooper's page of gossip about and for installers, manufacturers and distributors.

Photo by Mark Rowe; Northern driver unlocks his cab, Manchester Piccadilly.