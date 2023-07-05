Jersey underground tunnels

In early 2020, the audio-visual and ‘smart home’ installer Genesis AV approached the video surveillance product firm Lilin about an unusual site: the underground tunnels of Jersey. In 2022, the manufacturer finally had a chance to visit the completed installation (pictured left in lemon hi-vis is Lilin UK CEO Steve Liddiard).

Genesis AV were set up in 1989 and are based in St Helier, on the island of Jersey. Hence they were asked to consult on the refurbishment of the Tunnels. During the German occupation of Jersey in the Second World War, over 1,000 metres of tunnels were dug into the hillside by forced and slave workers, to protect in the event of an Allied invasion. In 1943, the tunnels were converted into an emergency hospital, and they are now preserved as a museum, that draws 90,000 visitors annually.

Genesis AV were contracted to install new wi-fi and surveillance systems. Lilin received the original site plan during lockdown, and worked with the installer to design the initial security specification and layout. Once covid restrictions were lifted and Genesis AV were able to visit the site and gain a better understanding of the layout, Lilin were able to adjust the specifications to better suit the site. It presented difficulties in specifying and wiring as Genesis had to create an installation that was respectful of the Tunnel’s wartime history and didn’t distract from the exhibits. Genesis AV took time to plan the cable routes and conduit runs to ensure that there was no interference with the objects in place.

During the initial design process, it was decided to colour-code the cameras where possible, to better match where they were mounted, so as not to be a distraction. Deep in the pits, black cameras were used to blend into the shadows and not be noticeable. This was a deciding factor in choosing to use cameras from the Z series range, which come in black and white chassis as standard and feature a remotely adjustable lens for install. Turret cameras, with their smaller, low-maintenance shape were the final selection. The system was intended to protect exhibits and fixed artefacts and to maintain visitor safety.

Cameras were first installed at key junctions to monitor the traffic flow, pinch points and congestion points. Among health and safety concerns, the tunnel floors are uneven, and as the walls are often damp (the tunnels are up to 50m underground) a visitor cannot always hold a wall to stabilise themselves if they are unsteady on their feet. Another key concern was ensuring that nobody gets stuck inside overnight as there’s no phone signal underground, and no public wi-fi. Genesis AV installed telephone help points at intervals, and the surveillance system provides an overview of the site.

In total, 20 cameras have been installed so far, recording on two 32-channel network recorders and used with managed switches for remote maintenance. The system is monitored at several locations on site, including the front ticket desk and the management office. Management also have remote access via a Lilin app. To distribute the camera feeds across these different locations Genesis AV used the manufacturer’s free client software, which is installed on PCs in each location. That allows a user to create customised views by dragging and dropping the camera feeds on the screen. The install took about two months. Most of that time was spent on the infrastructure. The users are already talking about potential expansion, such as using more automation.