June 2023 print edition of Professional Security Magazine, writes the editor, Mark Rowe.

As ever we’re the premier source for news and views about what’s going on in private security in the British Isles. We bring you a recent talk by the chief exec of the UK regulator the Security Industry Authority (SIA), and the prospects for video surveillance given that the Surveillance Camera Commissioner, the watchdog for camera systems, lately a role widened to include biometrics, appears to be withering away – meaning all the volunteer work put in by industry figures to advise on standards will run to waste.

Talking of video surveillance, we feature a couple of places that were case studies at the recent conference by the CCTV User Group – how and why the city of Exeter has had a refresh of its ageing CCTV system; and how the local government cameras and control room in Oxford (pictured; student lodgings) were a boon for police in their Project Valiant, originally work by Thames Valley Police to combat sexual predators around the night-time economy, a project that other police forces are taking up.

We bring the latest on the proposed Protect Duty, and what a review of the Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) for the Home Office might mean for door supervisers and the price of their SIA licence applications.

Besides new products and services, and operations, we consider some questions that may crop up commonly but that don’t lend themselves to a straightforward tech or other answer. Such as; how to combat tail-gating, whereby intruders – for whatever purpose, theft or corporate espionage – slip through access control and turnstiles and other security measures, at an office or other building? On the cyber side, how to convince people who think they know it all and aren’t used to taking advice – such as parliamentarians – to behave more safely online?

Plus all the regulars, such as four pages of ‘spending the budget’, four pages of new products, and Roy Cooper’s page of gossip for and about installers, manufacturers and distributors of security products. And a return of the book review page, including Mike Croll’s book The Rise of Security.

