Vorbasse Market managed

Vorbasse Market, known as “Denmark’s Biggest Family Tradition”, is visited by up to 250,000 people a year. It’s expanded to include a campsite, one of Denmark’s largest travelling fairgrounds, and entertainment including DJs and live music.

The event organisers sought a way to manage queues, crowds and bottlenecks in critical areas around the market while ensuring the safety of visitors, traders, animals, and equipment. Operators needed oversight of the many areas of the market, and to respond to any events that required their attention. Round-the-clock monitoring was especially vital because the market is not locked up at night, when the public still able to access areas within it. To improve visibility at night and in bad weather, the team was also looking for cameras with infra-red (IR) features.

An installer Outscale fitted a video surveillance system for 24/7 monitoring. In total, some 55 X and P Series cameras from the manufacturer Hanwha Vision were fitted: 45 of the XNV-6080R vandal-resistant IR dome cameras, plus PND-A9081RV AI domes.

These PND-A9081RV AI domes have deep learning built into each device. This reduces false alarms, alerting operators only to genuine events. The cameras can detect loitering, different sounds, tampering, shock detection (which can indicate someone hitting the camera), and face mask-wearing. The PND-A9081RV comes with BestShot to help with bandwidth and storage limitations by only sharing the best captures of an image with operators.

The XNV-6080R cameras feature video analytics that alert operators to loitering and tampering, plus audio detection for noises such as shouting or screaming. With Hallway View, operators are able to monitor narrow areas such as walkways and around fences. The cameras’ IR has a viewable length of 50m as well as featuring Lens Distortion Correction.

The PND-A9081RV can complete pan-tilt and zoom (PTZ) hand-overs to the XNP-8250R IR PTZ camera to help operators better understand the context of an event, or track movement. Also bullet cameras, the XNO-8083R and XNO-C7083R, on-site use AI analytics to detect objects (people, faces, and vehicles), virtual line crossing, motion, tampering, audio, shock, and appear/disappear. Integrations with automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) mean that operators know what vehicles are on-site and can aid them in managing parking capacity.

Video footage is shared with operators via a video wall that is powered by the Hanwha’s Wave video management software. This enables the team to quickly see events as they unfold, and to track individuals and vehicles. Ground staff can also view footage via smartphones or tablets, allowing them visibility across the entire market while on-site and doing patrols.

Video data shared with event managers can inform future planning. Popular routes through the market can be widened to reduce bottlenecks, for example, or staffing schedules can be planned based on seasonal data. People counting is being used to better manage the flow of customers; areas can be proactively closed before they become overcrowded.