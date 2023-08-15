Armed forces commitment

The security integrator Reliance High-Tech has received a bronze level award from the Government to mark its commitment to the UK’s armed forces.

The award is for organisations that pledge, demonstrate or advocate support for the defence and armed forces community, and align their values with the Armed Forces Covenant. That’s is a promise made that those who serve or have served in the Armed Forces, and their families, should be treated fairly and should not face disadvantages.

Reliance High-Tech reports a long-standing relationship with the armed forces; it has played an active role in Armed Forces Week and raised funds for SSAFA, which was its chosen charity of the year in 2019. Then the company agreed to one day’s paid leave to all staff members to volunteer their time to help with SSAFA’s charitable projects.

David Walton, director of finance at Reliance High-Tech, says: “We have always actively employed individuals from the Armed Forces, and we count ourselves lucky to have many amongst our ranks in the company, as their Army training has proven to be a good fit for the security industry. This award formally recognises that approach and we are proud to have achieved this status.”

About the Covenant

Some 10,000 companies have signed up to show their support towards ex armed forces and reservist personnel. For more details visit the Ministry of Defence website.