Building Security Assessment Scheme relaunched

The City of London Crime Prevention Association (CoLCPA) has relaunched the Building Security Assessment Scheme with the National Security Inspectorate (NSI) at Fishmongers’ Hall in the City of London.

Formerly known as CoLCPA’s Building Security Accreditation, the scheme arose from the City of London Police, the City of London Corporation, representatives of managing agents and the security industry, to benchmark standards within multi-occupied commercial buildings. Earlier this year, CoLCPA invited NSI to refresh the scheme. NSI is the sole third party assessing body and has also taken over administration of the scheme for applicants.

You do a self-assessment of your building’s security strengths and vulnerabilities, followed by an independent on-site review by NSI. This process provides insight into security; and constructive feedback for potential improvements, the inspectorate says. Criteria covered are risk assessments, evacuation and invacuation plans, trauma pack accessibility, Safe Haven status, electronic security measures and personnel training including Project Kestrel fire training and counter terror training.

After a pilot in London, the first premises assessed under the new scheme received their award certificates at the association’s November meeting:

125 Old Broad Street, London EC2, Cushman and Wakefield (security provider: Unitrust)

1 Curzon Street, London W1, landlord: Colliers, (security provider: Vigilant)

Berkeley Square House, London W1 landlord: Colliers, (security provider: Vigilant) and

33 Cavendish Square, London W1, landlord Colliers, (security provider: Vigilant).

Don Randall MBE, chairman of the City of London Crime Prevention Association, pictured right, said: “The scheme will enhance the safety and security of all building occupants, support the blue light services and future proof current and planned legislative changes.”

Richard Fogelman, NSI Chief Executive, pictured left, said: “With over 50 years of experience in the security sector, we are honoured to be chosen as CoLCPA’s trusted independent assessing body for the Building Security Assessment Scheme. Reviewing and enhancing the scheme has been a privilege, ensuring its relevance in today’s challenging environment.

“We extend an invitation to commercial property owners and representatives in London to apply for the scheme to visibly demonstrate their security commitments and instil confidence their building security operations are dedicated to continual improvement.”

Peter Lavery, former chair of the Security Institute is Associate Director, EMEA Security & Operational Resilience Manager, at Cushman and Wakefield. He said: “Cushman & Wakefield is delighted to be amongst the first to have achieved this City of London Crime Prevention Association & National Security Inspectorate recognised ‘Building Security Assessment Scheme certification. By submitting our building’s safety and security operation to a rigorous assessment process we have demonstrated our commitment to keeping our tenants and the wider public safe.

“Cushman & Wakefield is determined to continue to provide a safe and welcoming place for businesses, the public and the local community and we are committed to working with the Police and our security partners to continuously test, evaluate and improve our processes.

“We are especially proud that the assessment was facilitated by our Building Management team and Unitrust as one of our security partners, in the spirit of collaboration the award was ultimately achieved by a multi-disciplinary team, all of whom are committed to safety, security and defeating crime.”

About CoLCPA

The association usually meets monthly, with breaks in midwinter and midsummer; its next meeting is onPrevent Violence against Women and Girls; at Drapers’ Hall (the venue is typically in the City). Visit www.cityoflondoncpa.org.uk.