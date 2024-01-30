Entrepreneurs award deadline

Entries for the Security & Safety Entrepreneur Awards (SSEAs) are closing – at midnight, Thursday, February 1, report organisers.

The SSEAs are designed to recognise and celebrate the achievements of entrepreneurs in start-ups and established businesses alike, to all those offering a service or product that is available in the UK. Categories include:

Young Entrepreneurs aged 30 or under

Family-Owned Businesses

Entrepreneur (individual or company)

Intrapreneurs (employees within a company showing entrepreneurialism)

The categories are free to enter. Entrepreneurs working in any area of security and safety are fundamental to growth and developing professionalism, and yet have been largely unacknowledged until now. Winners are due to be named at Birmingham on Tuesday April 30. More information about the event, including how to enter can be found on the website.

