A foot into cyber

Lisa Ventura MBE, pictured, shares ideas on how people can set foot into the cyber security industry and take advantage of the career opportunities.

1.No degree? No problem.

One of the advantages of pursuing a career in cyber security is that a degree is not always necessary. Begin your career by gaining a solid foundation knowledge of the industry and understand how it relates to different sectors, such as logistics. This can be achieved through online courses, industry-specific certifications and lots of online research. Employers in the logistics sector are very aware of cyber threats, and ensure that employees receive training and development opportunities throughout their careers to keep up to speed with the latest cyber threats.

2.Join online communities.

Joining online forums and social media groups can give you access to a huge bank of knowledge, where cyber professionals share insights and discuss topics, and most importantly, ask questions. These forums can be great for finding a mentor, broadening your knowledge and gaining valuable insight into different people’s career journeys but do your research to ensure the groups you join are reputable

3.Stay up to date with industry

Working in a fast-paced industry, such as cyber security for logistics, means that it is a rapidly evolving field, and one that professionals need to keep up-to-date on. Whether covering new threats or identifying emerging technologies, I would recommend researching and subscribing to relevant newsletters, following cyber-focused blogs and listening to industry podcasts.

4.Work experience

Gaining practical work experience is highly valued in both cyber security and logistics. This can include experimenting with tools and techniques in a controlled environment, while platforms such as “Hack the Box” and “Capture the Flag” can provide hands-on challenges to help refine skills, and accessed via the internet.

5.Develop soft skills

Finally, it’s easy to assume that cyber security roles require technical skills only, but soft skills such as communication, problem-solving and teamwork are all absolutely crucial too. By brushing up on these skills, you’ll be better equipped to explain complex technical concepts to non-technical team members.

Bethany Windsor, Programme Director at Generation Logistics, added: “Within logistics, cyber security plays a huge role in keeping the country running smoothly, and is an area that will only continue to grow in demand. Working in the sector offers real benefits to young people from all walks of life, whether they are leaving school and looking to head straight into the workforce, or for those who have pursued further education and are now looking for the next steps in their career.

“By taking heed of our top tips on how to excel within this career path, we hope to support the next generation entering the workforce, and support them in a profession that is of fast-growing importance.”