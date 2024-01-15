The threat monitoring and intelligence services provider, B4 Secure, has launched what it describes as an enhanced investigative service to help businesses address financial frauds and other major crimes, and meet new regulatory requirements around fraud prevention.

The consultancy points to fraud as the most commonly reported crime in the UK, and the launch of ‘Failure to Prevent Fraud Offence’ legislation by the UK Government. Hence B4 Secure’s move to meet the evolving needs of clients and the increasing market demand for investigations.

Joining the consultancy’s ‘s intelligence and analysis team are Ian (Jake) Jacobson, Kevin Pellow, Jerry Millman, and Andrew James, whose expertise spans cryptocurrency, money laundering, and serious crime.

Julie Nel, founder and CEO of B4 Secure, said: “We are pleased to welcome Andy, Kevin, Jerry, and Ian to the B4 Secure family, and are confident that their breadth of expertise will significantly contribute to our mission of ensuring secure and resilient environment for our clients’ businesses.

“Andy brings in exceptional leadership skills having led many serious crime investigations. Ian has a background in complex financial crime investigations and Jerry’s expertise lies in supporting international corporations with fraud investigations. Lastly, Kevin’s experience as a Disclosure Officer and Specialist Interviewer ensures our team has expertise in every aspect of fraud investigations.”

The consultancy stresses a holistic approach that includes detection, meticulous analysis, and strategic prevention, for safeguarding businesses against substantial losses and reputational damage.

