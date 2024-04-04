The Security Event runs at the Birmingham NEC from April 30 to May 2 alongside four co-located industry events – The Fire Safety Event, The Health & Safety Event, the National Cyber Security Show and The Workplace Event. All forms of security are covered, say organisers, including; public safety, cyber security, and a safe working environment.

The show has more than doubled in size, organisers report, with this year’s hosting more than 1000 exhibitors across some 45,000 square feet of event space. Visitors can register to attend for free; visit https://www.thesecurityevent.co.uk/. Parking for visitors and exhibitors is free.

Tristan Norman, Group Event Director of the Nineteen Group, said: “National security is very much at the forefront of our minds. House burglaries are increasing year on year in the Midlands, attacks on the region’s frontline NHS workers are on the up and our bus network has become a hot spot of physical and sexual crime – this three-day event could not come at a better time.

“Visitors to the show can also hear from counter terrorism experts, learn about action being taken to address the cyber skills gap and the efforts by West Midlands police to tackle violence on transport in the region. These are just a few of the hundreds of demonstrations, seminars and immersive experiences that will take place across the event.”

Talks will run across the Tuesday to Thursday. The invited speakers include former senior counter-terrorism cop Nick Aldworth, who will host a session on the Protect Duty, better known as Martyn’s Law; and Hatty Giles, Senior Intelligence Analyst and Manager at the guarding and facilities management contractor Mitie who will discuss how open source intelligence can be used to protect people and property. Also from Mitie, John Unsworth, the Director of Crime and Intelligence will go over the crime threats to retail, and offender profiles, and give the latest on public-private sector partnerships notably Pegasus launched through Mitie last autumn.

To give a flavour, day one morning speakers include consultants Lee Doddridge, Philip Grindell, Dennis Roe, and Ross Harvey; Richard Flint, Technical and Commercial Lead for Physical Security – BRE Global, on ‘entrepreneurial offender theory’; Guy Collyer, Head of Academy – Police Crime Prevention Academy (PCPI) as part of numerous presentations on designing out crime; Neil Furminger, Cyber Essentials Manager at The IASME Consortium, on the Cyber Essentials certification scheme; Michelle Russell, Chief Executive of the UK regulator the Security Industry Authority (SIA); and Riyaz Somani, Head of Security at the British Library. That Tuesday lunchtime will see the presentation of the first Security & Safety Entrepreneur Awards. For all the speakers over the three days visit https://www.thesecurityevent.co.uk/tse-2024-agenda.

On all three days the show opens at 10am; and runs until 4.30pm on the first two days, and closes at 3.30pm on the third.

Tristan Norman added: “This year sees the show return bigger and better than ever before, combining the best products and brightest talent from across the industry. We’ve also put together a packed seminar programme filled with experts on topics such as AI, DEI, and cybersecurity ready to pass on their advice to guests across three days. With a total of five shows on offer and free tickets available for all, there will be something for everyone, no matter their sector.”