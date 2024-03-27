New UKCMA chair

Anne Marie Chebib, pictured centre, is the new chair of the United Kingdom Crowd Management Association (UKCMA). She succeeds Eric Stuart QPM, who was chair of the trade body for five years.

In his farewell message, delivered at UKCMA’s inaugural conference in Middlesbrough in March, Eric expressed pride in the association’s accomplishments during his tenure, including becoming the go-to organisation for crowd-related queries in the UK. Stuart acknowledged the industry’s resilience during the covid years and thanked Anne Marie Chebib for her dedication as the association’s secretary.

Stuart said, “All we have achieved is down to her support and unending commitment to this Association and its members. Thank you, Annie, for all you have done, continue to do, and for what you will do for years to come.”

Anne Marie Chebib has been the association’s longstanding Secretary and is Managing Director of Select Security and Stewarding Ltd. She was behind the launch of Global Crowd Management Alliance (GCMA), where she serves on the Board and Secretariat. Her crowd management practitioner and consultant experience covers strategic planning, agency liaison and effective project and personnel management.

She said: “I am honoured to take on the role of Chair at UKCMA. I look forward to building upon the strong foundations laid by Eric Stuart and Mark Harding before him to enhance safer crowds. As an association, we will continue to strive on behalf of our members to work collaboratively and further enhance the association’s impact and reputation. I would like to sincerely thank Eric Stuart for so many years of complete dedication to the association, and wish him all the best for his retirement; Eric has very large shoes to fill and I will aspire to do him proud!”

Board restructure

The UKCMA board has also been restructured, pictured. Vice Chairs are: Chris Callaghan (Security Scotland), Mark Logan (Showsec), Oliver Gardiner (Vespasian Security), Paul Evans (Carlisle Security Services), Paul Manson (G4S), Peter Harrison (FGH Security), Tom Devine (TMS Protection) and Tony Ball (The SES Group). Treasurer: Darren Edwards (Safestyle Security Services) and secretary: Kate James. New member representatives (a shared role) are Dean Newman (Newman Event Services) and Paul Macarthur (SGC Security Services).

Anne Marie Chebib outlined some of the association’s plans, including: a focus on diversity within the industry and strategising to foster new talent by mentoring opportunities and opening up the membership to educational institutions, continuing to develop the offerings to members through the association’s webinar series and the Member to Member (M2M) networking sessions. The UKCMA plans to continue its partnership with GCMA, to further the association’s global reach and impact, and stresses its commitment to work closely with stakeholders. Visit ukcma.com.