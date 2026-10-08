The Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA), the global trade association for the background screening industry, has announced its new board and global council leadership for 2026/27.

The appointments were made official on September 27, at the PBSA Annual Conference, held in Arlington, Texas, bringing together background screening people to discuss the regulatory, technological and operational issues shaping the future of the industry. A Brit, Susie Thomson, pictured, Director of Client Success at PeopleCheck Ltd, has been appointed chair of the PBSA Board, succeeding Katie Hartley. Thomson, featured in the July 2026 edition of Professional Security Magazine, brings more than 30 years’ experience in the UK background screening sector and is the daughter of the late guarding sector veteran Terry O’Neil.

She said: “It is a tremendous honour to take on the role of chair at such an important time for PBSA and the wider background screening profession. The industry is evolving rapidly, driven by new technology, changing regulation and increasing expectations from employers and candidates alike. PBSA has an incredibly important role to play in bringing our industry together, sharing knowledge and best practice and ensuring our members have the guidance and support they need to navigate that change. I’m particularly keen to continue building PBSA’s international reach and strengthening the voice of our members across all the regions in which we operate.”

New director members

The 2026/27 PBSA Board also welcomes new director members Dave Cole, Head of Regulatory Compliance at Zinc Work Limited; Alice Quinones, Counsel at Lex11;Kevin Horval, Senior Strategic Accounts Manager at Equifax; and Matt O’Connor, VP Operations at First Advantage. The new directors join current board members Katie Hartley (Immediate Past Chair), Andy Hellman (Incoming Chair), Kellie O’Shea (Secretary Treasurer), Melissa Foiles, Kathleen Nottingham, Bobby Shank, Marc Bourne, Jamie Pelchat, and Chetan Desai.

The PBSA board’s two newest members come from the Europe and Africa region – Cole brings nearly 25 years of global background screening experience and has worked with industry regulators, government departments and national security advisers, as well as screening providers across the UK. Quinones is a New York and Paris-qualified business lawyer specialising in privacy and AI regulation and is a past chair of PBSA’s Europe and Africa Council. PBSA has announced new leadership for its global councils including the Europe and Africa Council.

Sally Lacoste, International Account Manager at Verifdiploma, has been appointed Chair of the council, succeeding Will Hoggarth. Based in France, Lacoste works with organisations on global credential verification and has developed extensive knowledge of cross-border education and verification processes. She will be joined by Caroline Smith, Deputy General Counsel at HireRight, who has been appointed Chair Elect of the council. Smith has worked within the background screening industry since 2008 and oversees legal and compliance matters across EMEA, APAC and LATAM for HireRight.

Melissa Sorenson, Executive Director of PBSA, said “These appointments represent another important step in PBSA’s continued development as a truly global association. Susie has been an enormously influential figure within the background screening profession for many years, and her experience, energy and understanding of the industry make her exceptionally well placed to lead the Board through its next chapter.

“I would also like to thank Katie Hartley for her leadership and commitment during her tenure as Chair, and Will Hoggarth for the contributions he has made in leading our Europe and Africa Council. Both have played an important role in strengthening PBSA and creating the foundations upon which we can continue to build. Europe and Africa remain important growth regions for PBSA, and Sally and Caroline bring a wealth of international, regulatory and industry experience to the Council. Together with Susie and our new Board Directors, we have a strong leadership team in place to continue the momentum we have established and further strengthen the value PBSA delivers to members around the world.”