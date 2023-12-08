London rally

Wilson Chowdhry, Director of AA Security Ltd writes:

In 1994, A.A. Security Ltd opened its doors, beginning a journey dedicated to safeguarding its clients’ security needs. As the company approaches its 30th year of service, it has proven to be more than just a security services provider. It has become a symbol of compassion, unity, and advocacy for justice, as demonstrated by its recent involvement in a rally for equal rights for persecuted Christians in Pakistan and India.

The rally, which consisted of three static protests at the Pakistan High Commission, the Indian High Commission, and 10 Downing Street, was a powerful demonstration of solidarity. A.A. Security’s employees, from diverse faith backgrounds, came together to support the cause. They shared a common goal: to put an end to the violence that has left tens of thousands of people internally displaced and homeless, resulted in the burning of thousands of homes, claimed over 300 lives, and seen more than 300 churches burnt or razed to the ground.

What made this event even more remarkable was that A.A. Security played a pivotal role in ensuring its success. The company’s security team volunteered their services for free, with seven officers on-site. Their primary objective was not only to provide security but also to ensure the event complied with the directions given by the central London Met Police Events Team, guaranteeing the safety of all participants.

A.A. Security’s involvement extended beyond security personnel. They meticulously planned the rally’s route, prepared the event plan, and conducted a comprehensive risk assessment. This level of dedication ensured that the event went smoothly and without any hitches.

The heart of A.A. Security’s commitment to this cause was evident in the participation of its Director, Wilson Chowdhry, himself of Pakistani Christian origin. Mr. Chowdhry was not just a spectator; he played a significant role as a speaker and even served as the compere for the event. His words resonated deeply: “It was great to see so many diverse people unite in solidarity with persecuted minorities who do not have a voice for themselves.”

The rally drew an eclectic group of attendees, including Dr. Martin Stern, a Nazi Holocaust survivor, Imam Dr. Taj Hargey, and Adil Shah, the protocol officer for the High Commission of Pakistan. Access to 10 Downing Street was granted to five delegates. Amidst such a diverse and distinguished gathering, A.A. Security’s responsibility was immense. They had to ensure the safety of all attendees, coordinate the order of speeches, and prevent traffic accidents during the walking procession.

Despite these challenges, the day was a resounding success. Participants from all backgrounds came together to support a cause close to their hearts, demonstrating that humanity transcends boundaries. It showcased the power of collective action and the difference a committed group of individuals and organizations can make.

A.A. Security Ltd’s involvement in this rally is not an isolated act of kindness. The company has a history of ethical volunteering, having previously offered its services at events such as the Redbridge Carnival, Redbridge Easter Parade, and various events for the East Ilford Betterment Partnership.

As A.A. Security Ltd approaches its 30th year of service, it stands as a shining example of a company that not only protects properties but also champions the rights and causes of those in need. In doing so, it demonstrates that security goes beyond physical safety; it encompasses safeguarding the values of compassion, unity, and justice.

– Wilson is pictured from the October print edition of Professional Security Magazine, when he wrote of the training course for an SIA licence.