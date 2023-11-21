The Tividale, West Midlands-based GMS Group has appointed a new Senior Project Engineer to support the commissioning of security systems for new and existing clients. Dave Williams has joined with over 30 years’ experience in the electrical, fire and security sector.

Dave, pictured left, spent the last eight years of his career in a similar role, where he was responsible for overseeing security installation projects for a number of corporate and government contracts.

He brings to GMS knowledge and experience of CCTV, intruder, and all major fire alarm systems. Dave will oversee the installation, maintenance and commissioning of CCTV, access control, intruder, and fire alarm systems.

Dave said: “GMS is a company with a great reputation, and I have seen them grow substantially in recent years. Neil Male is a great leader and his involvement in charities and local good causes was one of the things that attracted me to the role.

“It is an exciting time to join as the business grows. I like new challenges and I hope to use my knowledge and experience to support the growth of existing clients as well as promote GMS to new audiences.”

CEO Neil Male, pictured right, added: “We are delighted to welcome Dave to the team with his wealth of security systems experience.

“Dave has extensive knowledge across a range of sectors which will be beneficial to supporting our growth plans for the future.”

Earlier fire safety man Dave Cutts joined the GMS board as non-executive director having worked for Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) for 36 years in security and prevention, latterly in the position of Global Fire Protection Manager with responsibility for all facilities operated worldwide by the car brand.

About GMS

The company employs 500 staff delivering security across the UK for brands including JLR, Aston Martin, CEMEX UK, Neovia, Kerry Foods and AF Blakemore & Son. GMS has become the Midlands and Gloucester partner for Colliers, a corporate real estate services and investment management company, covering sites including Birmingham Wholesale Market.

GMS did work at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games; and won Apprentice of the Year and Best Marketing Campaign at the 2022 Express & Star Business Award. Visit www.gms-group.co.uk.