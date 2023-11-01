Supplier framework

LMS Security Consultants reports it has been awarded a place on the ESPO Supplier 628_23 Security and Surveillance Equipment and Services framework, for suppliers of security services to the public sector.

ESPO is a source of procurement for government bodies, serving as a one-stop shop for the public sector. LMS says that the ability to meet the strict requirements of this framework agreement highlights the company’s ability to maintain the highest standards of service quality, further solidifying its reputation as a provider of choice for security consultancy services.

Matt Blake, Commercial Director for LMS Security Consultants, said: “We are really pleased that our efforts and capability in the public sector has been recognised by ESPO. I am proud of the work the team put in to successfully obtain a place on the framework and we’re looking forward to seeing what opportunities arise in the near future for us to share our expertise and experience.”

LMS adds that it looks forward to establishing strong and lasting partnerships with ESPO and its buyers. Having experience in the space enables them to provide insight when it comes to the challenges faced by the public sector, the consultancy adds.

