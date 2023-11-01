Security TWENTY Heathrow

The Security TWENTY year closes on Thursday, November 2, when ST23 Heathrow opens its doors, about 8.30am, although if you want to be an even earlier bird, we won’t hold you back!

The ST format is a simple one, that works – a room of exhibitors of security products and services, for visitors to see – whether they come as an installer, an end user, a consultant, or someone to do with private security in the police or the armed forces, or a buyer of security services, or just someone who wants to learn the latest. We take care to keep our guests well fed and watered, with something for the first arrivals, mid-morning tea and biscuits, and a hot buffet lunch. The show winds up around 3pm.

Most importantly of all, it’s free to attend – at the Radisson Red at the roundabout before you drive into the tunnel for the airport. We do ask that you register in advance, so that we can better judge the numbers for catering purposes, but if your plan change at the last minute and you turn up, we won’t turn you away.

Conference

The Heathrow ST is the one event of the ST year where the event also runs a conference, starting at 10am and running with a break mid-way until about 1pm. Our invited speakers are Ciaran Linke from the information security awareness consultancy Advent IM, Sarah Hayes of Securitas, Tony Gleason, until recently the chair of the Public CCTV Managers Association (PCMA); and design consultant (and as we mention in the November print edition of Professional Security Magazine, newly appointed Security Institute interim CEO) Frank Cannon. Dotted in between them will be manufacturer updates from Video Management Software (VMS) and Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) software developer AxxonSoft, storage server firm Stratus Technologies and video surveillance product manufacturer Hikvision.

Pictured are some of the goodies at the ST23 Manchester event, in July, offered by an exhibitor – maybe not what anyone will be offering this month, but whatever the weather, ST is a good place to network, to see old friends and contacts and make some new ones. Register on this link. Particular thanks must go to our sponsors, Hikvision, IFSEC, Dedicated Micros, CSL and Axxonsoft.

While we’ve got your attention, the dates and venues for ST24 are already set – visit https://professionalsecurity.co.uk/security-events-and-conferences/security-twenty-home/. Note some changes from 2023 – notably that the time of year for the pair of Ireland events, and our day in the Midlands, have swapped; in 2024, ST24 Dublin and Belfast are in February, and ST Birmingham in September.