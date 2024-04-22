Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
SUBSCRIBE TO THE MAGAZINE ADVERTISE WITH US
Latest Jobs
Post a Job Ad
Commercial

Zitko Group in Ireland

by Mark Rowe

Zitko Group, the fire and security sector recruitment consultancy, announces its expansion into Ireland, as a milestone in the company’s growth. In line with increasing demand in the region, Zitko Group (Ireland) Ltd will be headed by Managing Consultant, Aaron McDonald.

Aaron joined the business in 2023 and has already set up Zitko’s presence, successfully building on the work of the UK based team, the firm reports.

George Zitko, CEO and Founder of Zitko Group, pictured, said: “We are thrilled to embark on this new chapter of growth, with our expansion into Ireland the first of a number of exciting initiatives. I know I speak for the whole team in saying how excited we are at both the opening of our Dublin office, and Zitko Group (Ireland) Ltd officially launching.”

Visit www.zitkogroup.com.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to stay on top of security news and events.

News

Products

Explore

© 2024 Professional Security Magazine. All rights reserved.

Website by MSEC Marketing

Close