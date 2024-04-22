Zitko Group in Ireland

Zitko Group, the fire and security sector recruitment consultancy, announces its expansion into Ireland, as a milestone in the company’s growth. In line with increasing demand in the region, Zitko Group (Ireland) Ltd will be headed by Managing Consultant, Aaron McDonald.

Aaron joined the business in 2023 and has already set up Zitko’s presence, successfully building on the work of the UK based team, the firm reports.

George Zitko, CEO and Founder of Zitko Group, pictured, said: “We are thrilled to embark on this new chapter of growth, with our expansion into Ireland the first of a number of exciting initiatives. I know I speak for the whole team in saying how excited we are at both the opening of our Dublin office, and Zitko Group (Ireland) Ltd officially launching.”

Visit www.zitkogroup.com.