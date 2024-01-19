AUCSO 2024 conference

The ‘Added Value of Security Services’ is this year’s theme at the AUCSO (Association of University Chief Security Officers) Conference 2024 – the organisation’s 40th annual event.

Registration is now open. The Conference will run from Monday, April 8 to Wednesday April 10, at the University of Liverpool and hosted by Andrew Molloy, AUCSO member and Head of Campus Support Services. Delegates from member institutions can take buy at the ‘early bird’ rate up until January 31; visit https://eu.eventscloud.com/ereg/index.php?eventid=200269783&

The programme of speakers is being finalised. Last year’s conference in Edinburgh (pictured) saw a record attendance of over 250 from worldwide – Australia, USA, Europe and South Africa to name a few, alongside AUCSO members and guests and 45 industry exhibitors, its largest exhibition to date. A reception and exhibitors fayre will begin proceedings, on the Monday evening in the Conference Centre; and a Networking Evening is planned for the Tuesday evening at Anfield, the home of Liverpool Football Club. The evening will include a stadium tour and the opportunity for delegates to have their photograph taken with a winning trophy and enjoy a visit from a football legend. A Black Tie Gala Dinner and Awards Evening on the Wednesday evening will be at The Lutyens Crypt and Treasury at Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral. The winners of the association’s annual awards will be announced there.

AUCSO Chief Operating Officer, Julie Barker, says: “We are very much looking forward to our 40th annual conference – it will be great to see colleagues and friends – and meet new ones too. We are excited to announce our detailed programme in due course which focuses on our theme on the added value our security services deliver to our communities.

“We are excited to offer the early bird discount, which is available until the end of the month, and so do please register, for what we promise to be a highly thought-provoking and fascinating Conference. We are also keen to hear from businesses and charities who would be interested in exhibiting at the Conference as it’s a great way to promote your products or services to a targeted audience of university and security specialists.

“We particularly look forward to the Gala Dinner and Awards Evening on the Wednesday evening when we will announce the winners of the 2024 AUCSO Awards. It will be wonderful to see delegates, business partners, shortlisted colleagues and special guests come together to celebrate the amazing work security teams have achieved within their institutions during 2023.”

The conference is open to AUCSO members. For further details and to register your place at the conference, and take advantage of the Early Bird Rate, please visit: https://eu.eventscloud.com/ereg/newreg.php?eventid=200269783&

The cost is £625 per person (£550 for ‘early bird’ registration) and that includes:

Attendance at all Conference sessions, refreshments, and lunches.

Attendance at all social events including: Monday, April 8: Welcome Reception with refreshments at the conference centre.

Tuesday, April 9: Networking Evening with refreshments which will take place at Anfield – the home of Liverpool Football Club.

Wednesday, April 10: Gala Dinner and Awards Evening at The Lutyens Crypt and Treasury at Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral.

Accommodation at the Conference hotel (Check in on Monday, April 8 and check out on the Thursday).

Registration closes on Friday, March 4.