Like many of those in the physical security industry, I started my career in law enforcement. I dedicated five years of my life to serving Metro Atlanta as a police officer and sergeant, but I soon realised this was only a stepping stone in my career, writes Jamine Moton, pictured, founder and CEO of the guarding company Skylar Security in the US.

I found myself at a crossroads—I knew the industry needed to be reformed, and I could either attempt to do so from within or ignite change from the outside. I felt a calling to become an entrepreneur, which would allow me to offer our communities a more humane approach to security and give myself 100 per cent in service to them. Given that the private security is the predominant provider of security services–even more so than law enforcement–I saw an opportunity to pioneer a change that would ripple across the entire industry.

That’s how Skylar Security was born.

To me, security isn’t just about physical protection. It’s an emotion, a sense of well-being that extends to mental and emotional safety. From my time in law enforcement, I learned that keeping people safe from harm, danger, or threat is just one part of the equation–to feel truly safe, people need to feel psychologically secure. At Skylar Security, our mission goes beyond gadgets and tools. We champion the principles of re-education and de-escalation to redefine what safety means entirely.

To help make our vision a reality, we’re launching an app that embodies our commitment to bring transparency and humanity into a field that’s often seen as impersonal. Gone are the days of the security guard who quietly patrols hidden corners. This app seeks to bring every stakeholder in the security matrix together—from clients and agencies to the security specialists on the ground.

Our goal is to bridge communication gaps and streamline operations. Despite the surge in technological advancement in the last few years, a surprising number of security professionals still seem to lag behind. As recent as late 2021, an overwhelming 73pc of system integrators reported using rudimentary methods—relying on paper, pencil, and notebook for conducting site surveys and collecting system requirements.

That’s why the Skylar app offers features such as a dedicated portal simplifying agency-client interactions and a chat box for real-time communication between stakeholders, all designed to ensure everyone stays connected and updated. With such tools at their fingertips, security personnel can be better equipped with information about possible security breaches or threats as they unfold, allowing them to react swiftly and effectively to mitigate risks.

But, at its heart, our technology focuses on the human element of security. We’re not just offering practical tools; we’re providing support with cash flow, insights into industry best practices, and personalized coaching sessions. This means that the security companies that integrate with the Skylar App are never alone; they have me at their beck and call, ready to guide them through every step of the way.

This unique combination of advanced technology and personal mentorship underlines our commitment to not just providing robust security solutions but also to being active partners in the mission to keep communities safe. It’s a synergy that transcends the usual client-vendor relationship; we are allies in a shared cause, using infrastructure tools like the Skylar App to create a safer world together.

At the beginning of my journey, I set out to foster a more compassionate approach to security–with the launch of the Skylar app, we’re one step closer to making this a reality across the industry. My vision is a world where clients aren’t just passive recipients but active participants in our services, shaping how they’re protected and redefining the very essence of the relationship with the officers they entrust with their safety.

