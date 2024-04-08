Let’s get physical

Layered approaches to security product certification are more important than ever , says the Building Research Establishment (BRE).

The Watford-based body delivers the globally recognised Loss Prevention Certification Board (LPCB), a third-party certification body which has, for over 150 years, set the standards needed to make sure security products perform effectively. In a world of evolving threats, delivering a layered set of standards that consider not only the perimeter, but also subsequent layers of security, is more important than ever to protect people and vital assets holistically and successfully.

A site’s perimeter provides a range of opportunities to the security practitioner, such as:

• Detering adversaries from attempting entry to the premises

• Hosting of detection technologies and opportunities for surveillance

• Denial of access through use of access control measures and a guard force

• Delaying an adversary’s attempt to gain entry into the site.

But how can specifiers and end-users satisfy themselves that the products they select will achieve the delay they expect, considering that over 95 per cent of products tested by BRE fail to achieve the delays against intrusion envisaged by their manufacturer? One method that specifiers could use to address this conundrum would be to select products that are third-party certified to a forced entry standard that addresses the identified threats. Selecting third-party certified products ensures that the products will provide a known delay time against a specific threat. The National Protective Security Agency (NPSA) has recently published a guide to aid security practitioners in selecting the most appropriate forced entry standard(s) for a given threat.

Although BRE certifies equipment in line with various British and European standards, it is the LPCB’s widely recognised Loss Protection Standards (LPS) which serve a vital function in addressing risks not otherwise covered by existing national and international standards and codes.

A cornerstone of physical perimeter security certification is the international LPS 1175 which, following years of work in partnership with UK government, police, insurers and end-user groups, covers the broadest scope of physical security products and services of any publicly available standard in the world.

It addresses the threat of forced entry by intruders willing to use a wide range of tools and techniques to gain unauthorised access to a protected area or asset. The tools are classified into categories from ‘A’ to ‘H,’ increasing in size and power from small concealable tools such as screwdrivers, knives, and bolt cutters, up to larger sledgehammers, battery powered and petrol-driven power tools at the top end. The standard rates the minimum delay time a product will offer against one or more of the tool categories.

Due to the breadth of scope of LPS 1175, all components of a perimeter can be certified to it, providing a continuous physical barrier that resists forced entry for a common duration. This could include walls, fence lines, gates, turnstiles, guard huts and even hostile vehicle mitigation products and their control equipment housings.

Moving beyond the perimeter, holistic defence-in-depth can be achieved by using products certified to LPS 1175 to construct building facades and secure internal areas housing critical assets. Using compatible certified products provides assurance that each layer will resist a common threat for a known duration and includes considerations of the number of attackers and the tools they may use.

The physical security measures at the perimeter must be complemented by effective means to detect a forced entry attack and respond in a timely and appropriate manner. Otherwise, no matter how long the physical measures delay an attack for, if there is no response, then the adversary may eventually gain entry.

It is recognised that no single standard is a panacea for every forced entry threat, for every environment. Attack methodologies differ based on the adversary’s level of capability, their objective, and can be influenced by target site environment and existing security measures. It is for this reason that BRE regularly updates existing Loss Prevention Standards and, through engagement with stakeholders, develops new standards that address alternative threats.

Whether physical protection against forced entry, electronic protection, or asset protection, the LPCB works closely with insurers, police, and manufacturers to develop methods for assessing the performance and reliability of security products to ensure they are fit for purpose. Through the LPCB, BRE will continue its long history of working with stakeholders to deliver security environments defined by their certainty and effectiveness. All products that successfully achieve certification by BRE are listed on RedBookLive, which can be viewed free, at www.redbooklive.com.