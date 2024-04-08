CONSEC 2024 will be the 30th anniversary conference of the Association of Security Consultants. The annual autumn event – this year on Thursday, October 10 – will be staged at a new venue, the ASC reports. It says:

With that 30-year legacy CONSEC 2024, the annual conference and exhibition of the ASC, aims to assist greater understanding of diverse threats and risks, to examine and share current good practice, and to reinforce the need for well-informed independent security advice.

The Association of Security Consultants is the UK’s single source of Registered Independent Security Consultants. Participation in CONSEC 2024 will be an essential learning, sharing and networking opportunity for security professionals and any user of security services.

This year’s conference theme, ‘Navigating Global Supply Chain Risk in a Turbulent World’, couldn’t be more pertinent in today’s uncertain climate. As businesses face increasing challenges to their operations, it is crucial to traverse the complexities of securing and protecting supply chains effectively. CONSEC 2024 provides a platform to gain insights and strategies to share experiences while enhancing your individual and organisational resilience.

The ASC’s Board – which has seen some changes over the last 12 months with the addition of some new and very experienced names – have continued to uphold the legacy of those who went before them, by securing an array of speakers led by well-informed senior government and industry experts.

This year’s venue change, to the Hilton at Heathrow, means that a greater number of exhibitors and delegates can be accommodated. Delegates will have the chance to explore exhibitor stands, discover the latest products, and gather insights from industry leaders. The networking opportunities at CONSEC 2024 are unparalleled, providing a platform for meaningful connections and potential partnerships that can generate lasting value for businesses.

Exhibitor bookings are well underway for CONSEC; get in touch via organiser Liz Lloyd – email [email protected]/ if you are interested in exhibiting.