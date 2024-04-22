Now on desks and digitally arriving in email inboxes is the May 2024 print edition of Professional Security Magazine, your monthly storehouse of news about the private security industry of the British Isles.

As ever we aim to bring you something of interest whatever your background or experience in or view of private security. We bring you a free and full piece of guidance from the UK Crowd Management Association (UKCMA) for ‘Safer Crowds, Safer Venues‘, and hear from the (volunteer) heads of that industry body why they’ve put the work in to offer the good practice.

Also as ever we have been out and about – to Blackpool, for the Retailers Against Crime (RAC) and Lanpac seminar on crime against business, which was the basics for our ‘county close-up’ feature on Lancashire, with a look ahead to the Thursday, May 2 elections for police and crime commissioners. We journeyed to Liverpool for the annual, 40th anniversary conference of Aucso, the association of university chiefs of security. If a campus of rainbow colours and Starbucks coffee shops is not your thing, nor will university security management, we find. And we report on what tech we saw at the Bapco show, for comms managers in the emergency services sector.

On the cyber side, we hear that a data breach and a loss of IT services, typically due to ransomware after a member of staff has unwittingly clicked on a phishing email, is a case of ‘when not if’. In that case, going through a table-top exercise may be wise, to learn what needs doing after such an attack. And we hear about crimes against our national heritage (pictured; Warkworth Castle).

Plus the magazine has all the regulars, MD Roy Cooper’s page of gossip about and for installers, manufacturers and distributors of security products;

four pages of new products and services – including a look at the looming, 2025 deadline for the PTSN switch-off, and what that will mean for burglar alarms and who knows what other devices relying on the old copper wires; and four pages of ‘spending the budget’, plus book reviews.

You can freely read a digital, flip-page copy of the May issue on the ‘magazine‘ part of the Professional Security Magazine website. If you would like to request a print copy with a view to subscribing, email your name and postal address to [email protected].