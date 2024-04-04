MDM is a must

The right MDM (mobile device management) security software keeps your network safe, writes Nadav Avni, pictured, Chief Marketing Officer of Radix Technologies, which offers device management software, to support devices running Android, Chrome, Windows and Apple OS.

In a few years, mobile phones evolved from clunky analogue cinder blocks to sleek and smart digital devices. People still use them to call and send messages, but they also check social media accounts, play games, watch videos, shop online, and manage finances. More and more people rely on these devices for work as well. Consider government employees, whose mobile devices offer instant access to important and sensitive data. With so many of these devices in circulation, the need for mobile device management (MDM) security becomes apparent.

Digital devices like phones, tablets, and laptops have become lighter, more powerful, and more useful over the years. Government workers in particular are among the prime beneficiaries of mobile device technology. Instant access to information is important for first responders such as police, firefighters, and paramedics. High-level department officials who are always on the go can receive timely updates via email and messaging. This access to information during crisis events or tense negotiations helps them make better and more informed decisions. Consequently, government-issued devices require high-level MDM security to keep confidential records and data safe from prying eyes and ears.

Why add MDM?

Government officials working in the field need to connect to the agency network to access information. However, using public networks to connect to the internet opens up the risk of other parties intercepting private data. In addition, some people tend to lose track of their phones when they’re busy, distracted, or absent-minded. An opportunistic individual at the right place and time can simply snatch the device and unlock its contents later.

While government-issued devices have built-in security measures, many government agencies will also allow personal devices. Due to budget constraints or practicality, agencies can authorise employees to use Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) units to access the network. Without active MDM security, unscrupulous elements can have an easier time picking apart basic security features. They can then access content and harvest data for profit.

Features for devices

Agencies that invest in reliable mobile device management platforms can help prevent unauthorised access and data theft from happening easily and often. While most agencies don’t carry classified, top-secret information, they do have information that many thieves find profitable. For instance, employee records that include social security numbers and contact information are in high demand in the stolen data market. Other important records that some parties find valuable include health records, agency meeting minutes, official schedules, and confidential court data. The right MDM security software can help plug gaps in the system and secure mobile devices from unauthorised users. Here’s what to look for:

Endpoint security

Endpoint management, a key part of MDM security, ensures that all of an agency’s registered devices are continually monitored and tracked. The MDM application also makes sure that during operating sessions, all connected devices work under the official hardened configuration. Meanwhile, users can only use approved and up-to-date programs.

Secure internet access

Careless government employees or contractors who don’t know better often connect to public Wi-Fi systems to gain access to the internet. But doing so opens up the government-issued device to all sorts of threats. MDM security software can configure the system to deny employees access to any public or free Wi-Fi systems. At the very least, MDM security will require users to activate a virtual private network (VPN) or use a private hotspot instead.

Remote access

The MDM platform helps manage the remote capabilities of the device. It allows mobile users to access the agency network but only through secure and encrypted connections such as Amazon Web Services. Using this connection, admins can diagnose devices to see if the operating system and all applications are running up-to-date software versions. Administrators can also use remote access to make spot repairs or upload files or scripts.

Data encryption and protected transmission

MDM ensures that all data exchanges between the network and the devices (or between devices in a network) remain safe and secure the whole time. It utilises end-to-end (E2E) encryption that prevents outside parties from accessing data during the transfer period. The sender’s device encrypts the data being sent, and only the specific recipient can decrypt the data upon arrival. In between, other parties such as the ISP or any third-party users will remain unable to access the data.

Mass Integration

Government employees will introduce apps into the network architecture regularly during daily work. The MDM platform ensures that these apps follow the same protocols and policies implemented on the other software in the network. This prevents new apps from inadvertently leaking information or sharing data it’s not supposed to share. As a result, the MDM security platform allows for a safer and more secure mass integration of apps into the ecosystem.

Investing in the right MDM security solution enables you to better manage devices in your agency network. Whether they’re government-issued, BYOD, or a mix of both, your MDM platform should easily maintain, manage, and secure each device. The MDM security software can keep the operating system and application software up-to-date via secure remote updates. In addition, it can apply patches or rollback versions to make sure devices continue to run smoothly.

More importantly, the right MDM security software can implement robust security measures to prevent the loss of a device, its data, or both. Using remote access, admins can connect to a compromised device. Attempts to log into the system by unauthorised users will result in an automatic ban. Admins can then freeze or shut down the unit to prevent further access attempts. In addition, admins can track devices reported as lost or stolen via geolocation. If a recovery or retrieval operation seems unlikely, admins can wipe a device’s entire contents to prevent data theft.

Citizens deserve government agencies that can continuously serve them. Mobile device capability ensures that even government workers in the field can receive instructions and information from the office. Don’t let unsecured mobile connectivity lead to bigger problems down the line. An MDM security platform that monitors the landscape can keep users and their devices free from harm.