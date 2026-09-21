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Training

Training office

by Mark Rowe

Venture Security, the south-central England-based security guarding firm, has signed a lease for a new office in the heart of Andover. The firm, a member of the ACS Pacesetters group of highest-scoring SIA-approved contractors, is due to expand its services with the launch of Venture Training & Consultancy (VTAC).

The company will be relocating to premises that will also become home to its in‑person training centre. The company, founded in 2006, works across corporate, residential and event security in the region. Venture protects more than 420 sites – businesses, manufacturers, local authorities, sporting venues and major events, including such visitor attractions as Stonehenge, The Roman Baths (pictured in the October 2026 edition of Professional Security Magazine), Salisbury and Newbury Racecourses, and Gloucester Rugby. Venture says the launch of VTAC represents the next phase of its growth, expanding the company’s offer into accredited training and professional development.

VTAC will deliver in‑person courses covering mandatory security qualifications, besides health and safety courses including risk assessment, manual handling, fire safety, fire marshal, first aid and mental health first aid. Alongside this, the company will be introducing online, bite‑sized courses aimed at continuous professional development.

Venture’s Managing Director, Paul Howe, is pictured right, with the firm’s people director David Boyle. Paul Howe said: “Our new training division builds on everything Venture has stood for over the past 20 years: professionalism, integrity and excellence. There’s a real need for high‑quality, accessible training in the region, and VTAC will give people the chance to gain the skills and confidence they need, whether they’re taking their first step into a career in security or developing within their current role. While for businesses, we’ll be supporting them with their broader corporate training needs.

“We’ve brought together a fantastic team of trainers and we’re excited to see our new building take shape. Having a dedicated centre in the heart of Andover means individuals and organisations won’t have to travel far for high‑quality training, it’ll be right on their doorstep. Our aim is for people to walk through the doors and immediately feel supported, welcomed and confident that they’re getting the best possible training experience.”

Visit www.venturesec.co.uk/training.

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