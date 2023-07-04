The building services contractor, Briggs & Forrester has G4S Fire and Security at work on three real estate projects: The Cocoa Works in York; 135 Park Street in London SE1, pictured; and Phoenix in Leeds. Each will provide a mix of residential, office and retail space. G4S has been engaged as the systems provider to supply and install fire and life safety for the three, besides security for The Cocoa Works and Phoenix.

The Cocoa Works in York involves the regeneration of the Rowntree chocolate factory, built in the 1890s, into 279 apartments. G4S will fit a Honeywell Gent fire detection system and assisted toilet, besides access control in key areas, and a video surveillance platform and video intercom.

Built by Kier, 135 Park Street in the borough of Southwark is a new 12-storey, 148,486 sq. ft building which will provide 131,900 sq. ft of office space, 12,900 sq. ft of workspace, and a further 1,500 sq. ft of retail space. One aim is to deliver specific UKGBC Upfront Carbon targets, which focus on an overall reduction in carbon associated with construction and building materials. G4S will be fitting Gent fire and communication systems, with a Baldwin Boxall refuge system and C-Tec assisted toilet.

Phoenix is a new residential building in Leeds, which is set to become the fourth tallest residential building in the city and will comprise 367 apartments. G4S will be providing fire and safety systems including fire detection, refuge and assisted toilets, supported by access control, surveillance, door monitoring and intercom.

Steve Leader, Head of M&E projects for G4S said: “The partnership between G4S Fire and Security and Briggs & Forrester demonstrates our commitment to safety and sustainability in modern building development. Careful planning and coordination, along with the use of modern fire and life safety systems, will help to ensure that these iconic and sustainable buildings are safe places to live and work.”