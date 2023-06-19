The access control manufacturer TDSi has hosted another of its Security Technology Showcase events in Riyadh and Dammam in Saudi Arabia.

Attendees also heard presentations and hands-on advice from UK security manufacturers such as integrated perimeter security firm Harper Chalice Group (presented by Building Defence Systems), industrial transmission and power solutions provider KBC Networks, CCTV surveillance camera and control solutions manufacturer 360 Vision Technology, Control Room furniture manufacturer LundHalsey, the server technology provider Secure Logiq, AI-driven video analytics firm VCA Technology, and integrated security application platform provider Veracity.

The events were organised and presented by TDSi’s International Business Development Director Phil Tennent, with his team Hassan Ahmed and Sebastien Botella. Phil said afterwards: “We were excited to take our showcase to Saudi Arabia, a vibrant market that is very receptive to the best of British security technology and services. We were also delighted to share the stage with a number of other specialist providers to deliver a really informative and varied schedule for attendees.”

Both Riyadh and Dammam, pictured, were attended by over 50 security professionals each and featured a morning of presentations followed by a Product Showcase afternoon, which provided the opportunity to speak directly with the manufacturers, to find out more about their products up close.

Phil also attended a UK Department of International Trade event focusing on Security Technology and had the opportunity to talk to companies about their Vision 2030 projects in Saudi Arabia, and their security and access control requirements to support these new infrastructure plans.

This follows similar events in Dubai and Bahrain last October, which featured a free interactive hands-on session exploring TDSi’s latest Access Control products, and presentations from its technology partners KBC Networks and SimonsVoss. Visit: www.tdsi.co.uk.