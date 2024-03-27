Installer acquired

A Harrogate fire and security installation business has been acquired by the Yorkshire-based guarding and electronic security company, Gough & Kelly.

IXP Security was set up in 1970 and has been run by Marcus Wayman for the last 30 years from a base on Otley Road. The firm provides security services installs safes, fire alarms, intruder alarms, and emergency locksmithing services to commercial and domestic customers within Harrogate and the surrounding areas.

After this acquisition, Steve Graves, senior engineer at Gough & Kelly, will be based at IXP to support Marcus and engineer Zbigniew Halinsky. Steve has worked 20 years in the security industry and brings technical and managerial skills. He says that IXP will remain a familiar sight on the high street, and will see a refurbishment of the Otley Road premises to create a new showroom and updated shop front.

Marcus says it will be “business as usual, with additional benefits” for IXP customers: “Joining Gough & Kelly means we can offer new products and services, including state-of-the-art electronic security technology, as well as providing round-the-clock 24/7 monitoring through the centralised G&K control room in Leeds.

“Like IXP, Gough & Kelly has family-run roots, and the team has nurtured a similar client base to ours for 35 years. They have the resources, skills, depth of knowledge, and passion to continue keeping our valued customers safe and secure. It’s exciting to develop my father’s vision of 53 years ago into a new chapter, which will continue to grow long past both his and my retirement.”

Gough & Kelly Managing Director James Stork says the move brings added value for Gough & Kelly customers. He says: “IXP’s track record in providing locks and safes will be a great addition for our domestic customers and will strengthen our overall security offering. We are a fast-growing business: we added 700 new customers, installed over 1,000 new security systems and brought more than 500 new people into the team in 2023, as well as investing significantly to accelerate our technical advancements in electronic security.

“These growth plans continue into 2024, and welcoming IXP to the group is the first step. We’re looking forward to meeting and supporting IXP customers over the coming months and years.”

About the firm

Among Leeds-based Gough & Kelly customers are York St John University; and Leeds and Sheffield city councils. Visit www.gough-kelly.co.uk.

Pictured at IXP at Harrogate left to right are Marcus Wayman with James Stork.