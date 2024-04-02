Oprema partner with network provider

The video surveillance and security product distributor Oprema report a partnership with network provider, Ruijie. Ruijie provides switching and WiFi products, including switches (such as for data centres, pictured), routers, wireless access points, and network security devices. They offer products suited to all verticals, and work especially in hospitality, local government, education, and enterprise.

Product Manager at Oprema, Jamie Evans, says: “We’re immensely proud to be joining forces with such a huge brand. The collaboration between both Oprema and Ruijie’s pre- and post-sales technical support expertise will make for a formidable partnership. In particular, I’m really excited about the addition of Ruijie’s innovative product portfolio to Oprema’s repertoire. This will offer our customers the ideal solution for network needs: easy-to-access alternatives to existing products, delivered at cost effective prices.”

The network firm offers its own cloud-based management platform, for managing and diagnosing large networks; and a web-based AI design tool, for customers to design large-scale networks, using heatmaps to achieve best WiFi coverage. Oprema suggests these features will provide an augmented service for many of its customers.

At Ruijie, Henry Gao says: “As a prominent ICT infrastructure and industry solution provider, Ruijie is dedicated to driving global digitalization with its innovative approach. Embracing the philosophy of ‘Innovation Beyond Networks,’ we are steadfast in our commitment to empowering our partners and customers worldwide to achieve success in the digital realm. The UK market has experienced notable and sustained revenue growth, and this partnership promises substantial advantages for both Oprema and Ruijie customers, paving the way for exciting market opportunities.”

About Oprema

Part of the IT product distributor EET Group, Oprema is a multi-brand security distributor offering next-day delivery of its stock of CCTV, access control, fire, and intruder security products from over 200 brands, including Dahua; visit www.oprema.co.uk.