Installer hails 35 years in business

A family-run fire and security installer celebrating 35 years in business this month has reported a growth in turnover of 20 per cent in the past year. MES Systems in Nuneaton, pictured, has seen turnover reach £1.9m. It points to over 96pc of its work repeat business or referral-based.

The company recently secured two grants worth more than £11,000 from the Coventry and Warwickshire Business Support Programme which is part funded through the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF). A first grant of £9,274 has helped to part-fund an overall investment of £46,370 in purchasing and branding two new vans. The firm has also recently promoted an apprentice and created two new roles – a service co-ordinator and a service engineer – to meet demand.

Andy Morgan started the firm in 1988 as a young electrical contractor. The SSAIB-approved company now counts schools and colleges, councils, retailers such as Aldi, house builders, and leisure venues, including nearby Twycross Zoo, among its customers.

It also looks after SMEs and global companies, including supply chain specialist GEFCO, which recently had MES Systems install a biometric access control system at its 220,000 sq ft logistics centre in Coventry. The company offers access control systems, industrial CCTV and gate automation systems, integrated fire alarms and intruder alarm monitoring. Andy’s son Richard Morgan is now managing director. He joined the business after completing his A-levels.

Richard said: “We are very proud of our traditional values and the trust customers have in us. It’s the added care they appreciate, like working flexibly outside retailers’ operational hours to reduce downtime and allocating engineers to specific jobs so there is always continuity.

“We also support the next generation through our apprenticeship scheme and in the past year, have taken on both a fire and security apprentice who started with us from sixth form college and an apprentice for our sales team to help support our sustainable growth plan.”

Accredited by the Good Business Charter, MES Systems also supports the community. When Nuneaton and Warwickshire Wildlife Sanctuary was the target of thieves and vandals, the firm fitted the charity’s CCTV system for free. When the Beryl Kerby Schoolroom – a community building for public enjoyment and education – had its windows smashed in, the firm installed a system free and donated an alarm and installed it in a local house, which appeared on the programme ‘Better Homes’ with Carol Vorderman.

The company, which has a showroom and trade counter in Watling Court, Ptarmigan Place, also supports organisations including Mary Ann Evans Hospice, 11th Nuneaton Scout Group, Myton Hospice and Nuneaton Town Football Club.

“We upgraded Nuneaton Town FC’s CCTV system for free and are a Myton Hospices corporate supporter, looking after their Coventry, Warwick and Rugby hospices,” said Richard. “In fact, we are taking on the Three Peaks Challenge for the charity this year. Our employees can also take one day a year, fully paid, to carry out volunteering or take part in a community benefiting activity as part of our Thrive at Work accreditation.

“As we celebrate our 35th anniversary, we want to thank our customers and our team for making our company what it is today.”

Visit www.mes-systems.co.uk.