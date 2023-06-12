360 Vision Technology, the UK manufacturer of HD, hybrid, radar and thermal imaging cameras, reports its move to more environmentally friendly, recyclable product packaging.

Mark Rees, Managing Director of 360 Vision says: “Alongside our commitment to green manufacturing, including our low power consumption camera range and tree planting scheme, for our customers, switching to a bespoke-designed cardboard-based packaging system will provide a significant decrease in environmental impact for each and every camera delivered.”

Made from recycled cardboard and designed to be recycled once used, the new product packaging comprises a custom-made cardboard protective structure that replaces heavier and less environmentally friendly shaped foam inserts. The new packaging is the firm adds significantly lighter to ship, so carbon impact in the whole delivery chain will also be reduced.

Mark adds: “The move to recycled and easily-recycled lighter packaging is not a straight-forward task, but we take our environmental responsibility seriously and wanted to make the investment into the latest environmentally friendly materials available. We have spent a significant amount of development time designing the perfect protective packaging structure, to ensure our products continue to be delivered to customers safely. The new packaging design significantly reduces material impact and carbon footprint, all whilst maintaining the same product protection performance standards as previously. Now available on our standard range of camera designs, the new packaging will eventually be rolled-out across our entire range of optional camera configurations.”

