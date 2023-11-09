Eliminate Blind Spots

MS9390-EHV-v2: Eliminates Blind Spots for an Unparalleled View with Dual Lens
The MS9390-HV-v2 is the latest and most efficient panoramic network camera offered in surveillance. Using two wide angle lenses, electronic image stitching, and high resolution sensors, the 8MP 180° MS9390-HV-v2 is in a new class all by itself.
With its unique dual-sensor design, the MS9390-HV-v2 is able to maintain a higher vertical FOV than most traditional multi-sensor panoramic cameras using 4 sensors. This higher vertical FOV enables users to have more video coverage, thereby enabling them to capture more evidence below the point of camera installation.
Key Benefits:
√ Protection with No Blind Spots
√ Improve Monitoring Efficiency with AI
√ Lower Total Cost of Ownership
MS9390-EHV-v2:
– 8-Megapixel Resolution
– H.265 Compression Technology
– 180° Panoramic View
– 30 fps @ 8M
– Video Alignment Allowing You to Have a Seamless Picture
– Smart Stream III to Optimize Bandwidth Efficiency
– Weather-proof IP66-rated and Vandal-proof IK10-rated Housing
– IR Illuminators up to 20M
– Built-in Microphone
– SNV (Supreme Night Visibility)
– 3D Noise Reduction for Low-light Conditions
– Built-in MicroSD/SDHC/SDXC card slot
– NDAA
