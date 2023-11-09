Friday, November 10, 2023
CCTV

Eliminate Blind Spots

by Roy

MS9390-EHV-v2: Eliminates Blind Spots for an Unparalleled View with Dual Lens

The MS9390-HV-v2 is the latest and most efficient panoramic network camera offered in surveillance. Using two wide angle lenses, electronic image stitching, and high resolution sensors, the 8MP 180° MS9390-HV-v2 is in a new class all by itself.

With its unique dual-sensor design, the MS9390-HV-v2 is able to maintain a higher vertical FOV than most traditional multi-sensor panoramic cameras using 4 sensors. This higher vertical FOV enables users to have more video coverage, thereby enabling them to capture more evidence below the point of camera installation.

Key Benefits:

√ Protection with No Blind Spots

√ Improve Monitoring Efficiency with AI

√ Lower Total Cost of Ownership

MS9390-EHV-v2:

– 8-Megapixel Resolution

– H.265 Compression Technology

– 180° Panoramic View

– 30 fps @ 8M

– Video Alignment Allowing You to Have a Seamless Picture

– Smart Stream III to Optimize Bandwidth Efficiency

– Weather-proof IP66-rated and Vandal-proof IK10-rated Housing

– IR Illuminators up to 20M

– Built-in Microphone

– SNV (Supreme Night Visibility)

– 3D Noise Reduction for Low-light Conditions

– Built-in MicroSD/SDHC/SDXC card slot

– NDAA

Product Information: https://www.vivotek.com/ms9390-ehv-v2

Panoramic Solution: https://www.vivotek.com/solutions/180

Vision Object Analytics: https://www.vivotek.com/ai-driven/vision-object-analytics

Contact Our Sales: https://vivotek.zendesk.com/sales/app/capture-form/

Email Us: saleseurope@vivotek.com

#vivotek #ndaa #madeintaiwan #security #surveillance #networkcamera #surveillancecamera #panoramiccamera #panoramic #ai #analytics

 

