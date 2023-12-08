Saturday, December 9, 2023
CCTV

Introducing the All-in-One Surveillance Powerhouse

by Roy

Introducing the All-in-One Surveillance Powerhouse – NR9581-V3 and NR9682-V3 NVR Recorders!

Our newest additions to our NVR lineup – the NR9581-V3 and NR9682-V3 are packed with advanced features, these recorders are engineered to provide unmatched performance and simplify your security operations.

Key Features at a Glance:

🎥 32 Channels (NR9581-V3) / 64 Channels (NR9682-V3)

🌐 Pre-installed VAST Security Station Professional

💽 8/16 Hot-Swappable HDD Bays

🔌 Redundant Power

🌐 Dual 2.5G LAN Network

🚀 Up to 650 Mbps Decoding Throughput

🚨 Alarm Management

🔍 Deep Search with Vision Object Analytics

🚀 Quick and Easy Deployment

Recommended Products:

 

Contact Our Sales: https://vivotek.zendesk.com/sales/app/capture-form/

 

Email Us: saleseurope@vivotek.com

 

#vivotek #ndaa #madeintaiwan #security #surveillance #nvr #vss #vms #videoanalytics #ai #analytics

