Introducing the All-in-One Surveillance Powerhouse – NR9581-V3 and NR9682-V3 NVR Recorders!
Our newest additions to our NVR lineup – the NR9581-V3 and NR9682-V3 are packed with advanced features, these recorders are engineered to provide unmatched performance and simplify your security operations.
Key Features at a Glance:
🎥 32 Channels (NR9581-V3) / 64 Channels (NR9682-V3)
🌐 Pre-installed VAST Security Station Professional
💽 8/16 Hot-Swappable HDD Bays
🔌 Redundant Power
🌐 Dual 2.5G LAN Network
🚀 Up to 650 Mbps Decoding Throughput
🚨 Alarm Management
🔍 Deep Search with Vision Object Analytics
🚀 Quick and Easy Deployment
Recommended Products:
- NR9581-V3: https://www.vivotek.com/nr9581-v3
- NR9682-V3: https://www.vivotek.com/nr9682-v3
