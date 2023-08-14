Portsmouth Port choice

Portsmouth International Port, on the south coast of England, is Britain’s biggest, municipal port and has regular ferry and freight services to France, Spain and the Channel Islands; and links to the UK’s motorways, via the M3, M27 and A3M;. The port plans to grow the number of cruise calls to over 100 a year.

A masterplan recently launched by the port suggests that by 2042 the port could generate £801m a year for the national economy, and support nearly 11,500 jobs. The recently-approved Solent Freeport includes Portsmouth, which offers customs advantages to businesses for using its facilities. Portsmouth International Port’s estate comprises a passenger terminal with a new extension for cruise ship use, car lanes, a multi-storey car park and a lorry park. Several other buildings are spread across the site, connected by a fibre optic network.

The port chose UK video surveillance product manufacturer Redvision’s VMS1000 video management system, powered by software from Digifort, for its CCTV, security and site management requirements. The VMS1000 is server-based. A fibre network connects the VMS 1000 in the central control room in the passenger terminal with the other site buildings. Each building has a local video server for recording, and allows command and control. The VMS1000 allows staff to view all site cameras from any command and control positions, while each operator’s camera viewing access is specific to them and based on the responsibility and requirements of their roles. USB powered keyboards, with joysticks, are also used in each building for pan and tilt (PTZ) control.

The VMS1000 is powered by Digifort, an open-platform VMS and analytics solution, optimised for control of Redvisions’s X-Series rugged PTZ dome cameras and Knight series of fixed turret/bullet cameras. The VMS1000 is integrated with 400 further camera manufacturer brands, with resolutions from 2MP to 12MP and H.264 or H.265 HVAC compression options, giving flexibility in camera selection and any site expansion.

Glenn Waterfall, Sales Director at Redvision says: “The purpose of the new VMS1000 CCTV system is to provide improved levels of safety for staff and passengers; protect cargo, buildings and assets; and provide site management resources for this busy, expanding site. The VMS1000 is a life-time purchase, so incurs no annual maintenance fees or overheads. All remote viewing client software is free, unlike many other VMS solutions of this advanced capability, and it offers modular options for analytics; licence plate recognition; facial recognition; and point-of-Sale, which can all be applied as the site expands.”

The VMS 1000, powered by Digifort, is already in use at UK critical and national infrastructure sites, Ministry of Defence (MoD), other Government and public space applications. All the features of Redvision’s X-SERIES™ PTZ cameras and Knight series range of fixed turret/bullet cameras are enabled, such as control of infra-red and white lights, wiper, washer, telemetry, iris and focus.

Glenn added: “Managing the move from the legacy, 64 channel, analogue CCTV system to the new, IP-based, VMS system, was an important factor in the selection of the VMS1000 and Redvision. Redvision pre-configured and tested the system before delivery to site, ensuring a smooth installation. Legacy analogue cameras were encoded into the IP-based, VMS system. Over time, these will be upgraded to IP cameras within the same VMS license structure, at no extra costs. New Redvision X-Series IP PTZ cameras and VEGA fixed cameras were also added, taking the total camera count across all sites to more than 120.”

A futureproof solution

Portsmouth International Port can add video analytics for perimeter protection; car number plate recognition; integration with road signage and barriers; and container number registration. This can help operators identify site incidents and events in real time, whilst also improving the running of the site. The VMS 1000 from Redvision, powered by Digifort, was installed at Portsmouth with minimal disruption.