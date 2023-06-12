Kingdom acquisition

The contractor Kingdom Services Group has made another acquisition. It’s acquired facilities management companies Red Support Services Ltd and Green Support Services Ltd.

They specialise in servicing shopping centres and commercial properties, and provide national services in cleaning, security and building maintenance, besides refurbishment, hygiene, washroom and janitorial, and pest control. The acquired businesses, both based in London, will become part of the Kingdom Security and Kingdom Cleaning operations. Red and Green senior management, who have steered the Red and Green Support Services business so far, will remain in place. Kingdom says that it has significant expertise in bringing new companies into the Group and is committed to ensuring a smooth transition for Red and Green Support Services customers, for the new staff joining the Group, as well as for its existing teams.

Vickie Rann, Managing Director of Red Support Services says: “We are excited to be sharing the news that Red and Green Support Services have recently been acquired by Kingdom Group and will be joining the successful Kingdom Cleaning and Kingdom Security businesses.

“The Directors and existing senior management team will remain with the business and will continue to serve our customers to ensure the smooth running of our services.

“Kingdom is a substantial group, well known for providing a wide range of support services within the cleaning and security industry. We believe this will allow us to further strengthen our existing service delivery by utilising their resources and considerable branch network – especially across the Midlands and North – which will provide us with increased support in those regions.

On behalf of all of us at Red and Green, we would like to say a huge thank you to all our wonderful customers for their support and valued business over the years and we look forward to continuing serving you in the future. And to all our loyal colleagues, we also thank you for your loyalty and the magnificent work you do every day.”

Terry Barton, CEO of Kingdom Services Group, says: “This strategic merger reinforces our commitment to deliver superior services to our valued customers, and signifies yet another exciting chapter in our collective journey.

“We are excited to welcome more than 750 new Kingdom colleagues into our growing Group. There have already been so many exciting projects completed within the Group this year and it is only June, so the new employees are joining us at an exciting time and will only help us grow throughout the year. We welcome the Red and Green Support Services team into Kingdom to further expand our growing and well-established Kingdom Security and Kingdom Cleaning companies.”

About the firm

Kingdom numbers more than 7,000 and a turnover of over £250m. It’s a member of the ACS Pacesetters group of highest-scoring Security Industry Authority-approved contractors. Visit https://www.kingdom.co.uk. Pictured, Newton-le-Willows head office.