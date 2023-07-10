Door entry at communal gate

In the village of Gildersome outside Leeds, Chapel View is a development of seven homes in a cul-de-sac, behind a communal gate. Householders can now receive and answer door entry requests via mobile, while granting temporary access using QR codes.

The homes used to have a legacy door entry system. The intercoms manufacturer Comelit-PAC worked with local installer AC Secure from the initial design process, through the works programme to project completion.

Door entry, via Comelit-PAC’s VIP system was specified, using its Ultra door entry product, to enable control of the gate to the estate. Each house has its own license and users can use the Comelit app to control the gate while creating QR codes to allow temporary access for visitors.

A resident says: “With high expectations for our residents to deliver ultimate security, every element of the new door entry system also had to be considered from a convenience perspective, to enable them to answer door entry requests remotely, from their smartphone.

“AC Secure worked with us right from the specification process and took the time to understand these requirements, before recommending Comelit-PAC as an ideal solution. The additional benefits of utilising app technology to present door entry and QR codes for temporary access to visitors immediately appealed. And the system was installed with minimal disruption and a great benefit to our community.

Adam Cousens, Managing Director at AC Secure added: “Chapel View has the look and feel of a quaint village community where security and door entry is a high priority. All the smart home security systems had to be stylish and future-proof to suit the requirements of the community, whilst also ensuring ease of installation and simple use.

“Comelit-PAC’s Ultra system with VIP technology, coordinating with its dedicated app was the natural choice for door entry. Residents love the sleek design and the VIP technology is easy to use and allows them the convenience to receive calls and see visitors from anywhere. The combination has truly elevated the door entry experience.”

At the entrance to Chapel View, pictured, Comelit-PAC’s flush-mounted Ultra digital entrance panel has been fitted. That enables new residents to grant access through the vehicle gates using Comelit’s dedicated mobile app.

Stephen Wragg, Business Development Manager for Comelit-PAC added: What our work with AC Secure at Chapel View demonstrates is how Comelit-PAC is ‘with you always.” There is no project too big or too small for us to work with our installers and partners to provide smart, yet stylish door entry solutions for residents to benefit from the latest in smart access control. Ultra, together with VIP presents a powerful mobile-first solution that can ensure the ultimate security for this residential community.”