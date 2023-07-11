Axis European event dates

The network video product manufacturer Axis Communications has announced a series of events across Europe with access control product firm Genetec and the video management software (VMS) developer Milestone. The events branded as OPEN will cover technology in security, safety, and operational efficiency; sustainability, and cyber security.

The events are aimed at systems integrators, distributors, and consultants, as well as end-customers, for networking too. Speakers will be from Axis, its partners, and outside experts, covering Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cloud and digital transformation will also take centre stage. The dates and venues for 2023 are:

• Madrid – 3 October

• Paris – 17 October

• London – 31 October

• Tel Aviv – 2 November

• Oslo – 7 November; and

• Helsinki – 21 November.

Further cities and dates for EMEA in early 2024 are to be announced soon, organisers add.

Axis Communications’ Regional Director for Northern Europe, Linn Storäng, said: “Technology and digital transformation is driving so much exciting change across so many industries. It is important that we take stock of the opportunities arising from that while also being mindful of the broader business issues of cyber security regulation and sustainability agendas. The intention of the OPEN events is to enable peers to connect with each other and experts in the field, discover the latest trends that will impact them and ways to collaborate, and, ultimately, to unlock these challenges to realise new business opportunities.”

Jos Beernink, Vice President, EMEA, Milestone Systems, said: “Milestone Systems is a partner-driven company, so joining forces with a trusted and valued technology partner such as Axis fits perfectly with our go-to-market strategy. Being OPEN is what Milestone is all about and our open platform forms the basis of everything we do. Our open mindset and our 100 per cent commitment and loyalty to our partner ecosystem are in our DNA. By partnering with Axis, we can adapt to evolving needs and provide our customers with the limitless potential of our open platform innovations. Participating in Axis’ series of OPEN events will provide an opportunity for us to showcase and for customers to experience the almost endless opportunities video technology offers today for seamless security solutions.”

And Georges Tannous, Senior Director, Business Development at Genetec Inc, added: “The Axis and Genetec partnership is founded on more than 25 years of mutual collaboration and trust. It’s a relationship driven forward by our shared focus on digital transformation, innovation and cybersecurity. We’re proud to be part of OPEN, where we’ll be sharing the latest results of our deep alignment on product development with our partners, channel and end users. Our recently announced Axis Powered by Genetec access control offering is just the beginning.”

Axis, Genetec and Milestone will be joined at OPEN by event partners and sponsors. To view the OPEN event agenda and register for OPEN London, visit: https://www.emea-comms.axis.com/OPEN-2023-london.