Robot Spot

We featured Spot, a robot from Boston Dynamics, in the November 2022 print edition of Professional Security Magazine, as exhibited at the Emergency Services Show at the NEC by its US inventors. The guarding contractor Bidvest Noonan’s have bought one. It can perform inspections, walking on four legs, more stable, agile, and versatile than bipedal or wheeled robots, according to the makers.

Peter Smyth, Director of Innovation and Technology at Bidvest Noonan suggested applications, include patrols, alarm responses, and repeatable data capture for asset maintenance. He described Spot as an important step forward for the security industry.

He said: “It is a highly innovative robot and it will be used to augment security teams and keep people safe in a variety of ways. One of its key attributes is the ability to customise it by integrating different equipment options through the base platform mounting rails.”

It can travel at up to 3.5 miles per hour, faster than the average human walking pace. The robot can be deployed in areas that may be difficult to access or hazardous for humans. It can gather a wide range of data, generate detailed 3D maps, and identify anomalies, such as changes in temperature and sound. The data it collects can be used to enhance security operations in a number of ways, such as identifying patterns in activity and detecting potential hazards. Spot can also capture real time video footage of an area allowing security teams to monitor and respond to incidents.

For more visit the Boston Dynamics website: https://www.bostondynamics.com/solutions/inspection.