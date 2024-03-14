New from the South Korean manufacturer IDIS is a 2MP video intercom, the vandal-resistant and waterproof DC-I6212WRX. The makers describe it as the first NEMA 4X, IK10, and IP66 rated product of its kind offered by any video surveillance vendor.

Housed in a casing with two colour options and a choice of flush and surface mount options, the intercom can withstand temperatures from minus 30 degrees C to 55 degrees C and humidity of up to 90 per cent. The product features intelligent trigger events including active tampering, motion detection, and trip zones, and a speaker.

You can integrate the intercom with IDIS’s video management software (VMS) including the license-free IDIS Center and mobile apps, as well as third-party systems including access control systems and electromagnetic door locks. For access control and visitor management you have two-way VoIP (SIP) audio, with echo cancelling and noise reduction. That two-way audio and video recording, thanks to forensic voice and video evidence, offer audit trails, the developers add.

The DC-I6212WRX show who’s calling, plus image capture of the scene behind and around them, even in challenging lighting it is claimed. The product features 2MP (1920×1080) image capture with 180-degree fisheye view, true 120dB WDR (Wide Dynamic Range) and an infra-red LED nighttime range of five metres. Its push button placement also ensures use whether for adults of average height, children, and wheelchair users.

When installed as part of an end-to-end IDIS video system, with IDIS Center, or the IDIS Solution Suite VMS, you have the ability to answer calls and check video and audio from the intercom while on the move, using the IDIS Mobile Plus app, while IDIS Smart Failover protects against loss of recorded data due to network drop-out or instability.

James Min, Managing Director, IDIS Europe, says: “Standard video intercom devices are vulnerable to today’s increasingly harsh environmental conditions, including heavy rain, sub-zero temperatures, heatwaves, wildfires and extreme events causing high pollution and dust levels. IDIS’s first-of-a-kind video intercom tackles these problems head on, giving users the reassurance of long and reliable service life, regardless of extreme weather.”

The video intercom offers security at front desks without the clutter of extra equipment. As well as being outdoor-ready, the DC-16212WRX is an option for internal entrances in challenging industrial facilities, the makers suggest. The product can be used standalone or spread across larger sites with multiple buildings.

For the specification details and downloads visit the IDIS website. Visit www.idisglobal.com.