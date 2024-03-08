New from Dahua Technology is a camera unit that combines panoramic scene overviews with pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) and tracking. The X-Spans series integrates a 180 degree panoramic camera with a PTZ camera capable of zooming in and tracking objects and targets. This results in images consisting of a broad overview of a scene; with close-up, detailed views of a person or object of interest.

The new range features infra-red (IR) lighting for low light conditions, 180 degree ultra-wide views and the ability to operate in ‘Combined Mode’ – where the panoramic and detail sensors work together to provide smart tracking – and ‘Independent Mode’, where the two channels function separately with different AI (artificial intelligence) functions. By covering larger areas and viewing angles, an installation will typically require fewer cameras and less cabling, as a solution the product developers say to monitoring a given area or site.

Michael Lawrence, Marketing Director for Dahua UK and Ireland, said: “The X-Spans series provides the ultimate performance in dual camera technology and is set to empower the ability of users to monitor large and medium-sized spaces effectively and efficiently. Its powerful simultaneous wide scene and detail tracking abilities make X-Spans a game-changer for this type of video surveillance.”

The X-Spans range includes:

– Dual PTZ, featuring unauthorised parking detection, smart tracking, IP67 protection and speaker;

– Digital Tilt Panorama for large areas, featuring unauthorised parking detection, smart tracking, face detection and ultra-wide panorama;

– Fixed Panorama for medium-sized areas, featuring perimeter protection, smart tracking, face recognition and video metadata; and

– Manual Tilt Panorama, featuring perimeter protection, smart tracking, smart dual-light+ and TiOC (Three-in-One Camera) PTZ.

Visit https://www.dahuasecurity.com/Products/All-Products/PTZ-Cameras/X-Spans-Series.