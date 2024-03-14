Camera with coughing fit and stressed voice analytics

New from Axis Communications is a multi-purpose dome camera combining video, two-way audio, analytics, and LED indicators. The network video product manufacturer says this all-in-one device makes it possible to optimise staffing with proactive surveillance, such as tele-sitting to observe patients in healthcare, or to remotely detect and respond to loitering in retail.

The AXIS Q9307-LV Dome Camera comes with coughing fit and stressed voice analytics adding an audible dimension to incident management. It offers a solution for remote monitoring and communication. With AXIS Live Privacy Shield, it’s possible to remotely monitor activities while safeguarding privacy in real time. The dome includes an LED indicator and an audio LED so you can see when the camera is recording or when audio is being used.

Including the company’s Lightfinder 2.0, Forensic WDR (wide dynamic range), and OptimizedIR, it delivers 5 MP image quality under any light according to the firm. With four microphones and a speaker with echo cancellation, this all-in-one audio-visual device offers two-way audio communication with noise suppression, for sending and receiving audio even from remote locations. Features include: 5 MP video with two-way audio; pre-installed audio and video analytics; and remote monitoring while safeguarding privacy.

This dome offers what the makers term one-drop installation. The product is vandal-resistant and can withstand daily wipe-downs with chemical detergents without deteriorating the plastic. Axis Edge Vault, a hardware-based cybersecurity platform, safeguards the device and protects sensitive information from unauthorized access. Visit: https://www.axis.com/products/axis-q9307-lv.