BSIA awards

The security trade association the BSIA’s summer flagship event, the British Security Awards, now in its 26th year, was in 2023 at the sold out Grand Connaught Rooms. Some 18 awards were presented to security officers and businesses in front of clients and industry stakeholders. The show also featured the Chairman’s Award as well as the SaferCash Bravery Awards and the Police Partnership Initiative Award.

This year also saw the inaugural Gaby Hutchinson Award for Best Newcomer – named in honour of the security operative who died at the Brixton Academy in December 2022 – with a recognition award presented in their memory to the Hutchinson family; the first People, Property, Places: Professionally Protected Recognition Award, as part of the campaign to raise awareness of security officers, was also announced during the ceremony.

The awards were presented by broadcaster and BSIA President Nick Ross CBE; and the SaferCash awards presented by Assistant Chief Constable of West Midlands Police, Jayne Meir. The 2023 winners are:

Service to the Customer : Margaret Rudge – Bidvest Noonan

Security Manager of the Year: Rhoni Ikhide – Securitas UK

Outstanding Act: Babar Awan – Lodge Service

Best Team: The Brewery – MAN Commercial Protection

Recognition: Gaby Hutchinson (presented to the Hutchinson family)

Gaby Hutchinson Award for Best Newcomer: Jack Davenport – Westgrove Group

3Ps Recognition: Danny Varao – Corps Security

Apprentice of the Year: Lauren Haddock – ATG Access/Andrei Puscasiu- TDS

Best Use of Technology: CCTV Centralisation Project – Lodge Service

Installer of the Year: Critical National Infrastructure Security Upgrades – Galliford Try Asset Intelligence

Environmental Project of the Year: Reducing our CViT carbon footprint – Loomis UK

National Partnership: JLL Partnership – G4S

Innovative Security Project: CarDefender – Pyronix

EDI Champion: One Team Philosophy – STM Group

Corporate Social Responsibility: Cost of living: Supporting our employees – Bradbury Group

SME of the Year: Selectamark Security Systems

Business of the Year: Corps Security

Contribution to the Industry: Nigel Brown – Mitie

SaferCash Public Bravery: Mohammed Ali

SaferCash Industry Bravery: Andrew Shackleton – NoteMachine

Police Partnership Initiative: Operation Atoll – Metropolitan Police Flying Squad

Chairman’s Award: Paul Connelly – CSS and Satia Rai – IPSA/Securitas UK

Mike Reddington, Chief Executive, BSIA, said: “The British Security Awards were created in 1998 to recognise those in our industry and particularly those operating on the front line who frequently go above and beyond to protect people and property and this year we have seen a record number of entries.

“It was an honour and a privilege to be able to recognise our winners and finalists for their professionalism, innovation and commitment to our industry. The scale of achievement we see every year from across each sector is remarkable, and our awards enable us to recognise the outstanding work being carried out by members of both the Association and the wider industry in keeping people, property and places professionally protected on a daily basis.

“As always, the standard of nominations has been exceptional this year, and the judging panel, made up of independent experts from across the industry have had a very difficult job selecting the winners. It is therefore a fantastic achievement by all the finalists.”

The awards were sponsored by Camberford Underwriting, SaferCash, TEAM Software, NSI, Securitas UK, Texecom, Fenix Monitoring, OCS Group, Skills for Security, Galliford Try Asset Intelligence, SGS, Commend and IFSEC.