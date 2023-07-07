The guarding contractor Professional Security (no relation to the magazine) has appointed Martin Leeder as their new Guarding & Events Director. Martin, pictured, has over 23 years of experience in the security industry.

The Leeds-based firm says that Martin will play a crucial role in enhancing the company’s service to existing clients. Using his broad level of experience, Martin will now support the business in an operational perspective and also support the business on capitalising on its national operational footprint across the UK.

Jason Thorndycraft, Chief Operating Officer at the company said: “At Professional Security we are always driving forward and aiming for excellence. With the appointment of the newly created Guarding & Events Director role, the company are looking forward to witnessing the impact Martin’s appointment will have on our operational strategies and the service we provide to our clients.”

Martin’s background in security includes a range of sectors such as higher education, government contracts, transport, aviation, and commercial enterprises. Martin has been Strategic Operations Director for TSS (Total Security Services); and at the supermarket chain Tesco plc, he was responsible for the development and improvement of their guarding across the UK.

About the firm

Professional Security is a member of the ACS Pacesetters group; its members are Contract Security Guarding Companies who are in the top 15 per cent of the Security Industry Authority (SIA) Approved Contractor Scheme.

Visit https://professionalsecurityuk.com/.