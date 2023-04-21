Corps date

Corps Security is running an afternoon event, titled Mental Health – Security’s Invisible Enemy, during Mental Health Awareness Month next month. The Corps have partnered with the awareness-raising group Security Minds Matter; and the charity Combat Stress.

The event aims to bring together the security sector to discuss ideas, share experiences but, more importantly, commit to pledges to break what organisers describe as the stigma around mental health in the workplace and the sector.

Andy Topp, Sales and Marketing Director at Corps Security said: “It is vital that we address this issue as a sector. We all have a role in supporting our officers, particularly our frontline workers directly impacted by their mental health.”

Organisers point to a University of Portsmouth study, that suggested 40 per cent of security officers displayed symptoms of PTSD. And according to research by the Consortium for the Prevention of Suicide, security officers are the third highest industry impacted by suicide.

While the security industry has made great strides to improve support for officers, showing initiative and understanding of the delicacy of the issue, Corps believes that it requires companies to leave their differences aside and come together.

Topp adds: “This event is about addressing these awful statistics as a collective industry, whether security companies or FM providers heavily invested in security. Whilst individually doing some amazing things for our teams, to address this industry-wide issue, we all need to come together and address the stigma and make some promises to our officers that we will reduce the impact, improve their wellbeing and ultimately save lives.”

The speakers invited include the Lead Research Occupational Therapist from Combat Stress; and Mike Hurst from Security Minds Matter. Corps Security’s CEO, Mike Bullock, pictured, will introduce the event, due to close with a Q&A panel session where the audience will be encouraged to commit to new pledges.

Where and when

The venue is the In and Out Club, 4 St James’s Square in central London; postcode SW1Y 4JU, from 2pm on Thursday, May 18. Tickets are free and open to critical decision-makers across the security sector. Tickets are limited to 100, so early booking is advised. Register here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/mental-health-securitys-invisible-enemy-tickets-620749688027