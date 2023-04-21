Award for Ranger

Winchester BID Ranger Brett Jones has received the Hampshire Police and Crime Commissioner’s Award for Business Crime Prevention. That’s to recognise his work in supporting local policing and community safety, that’s included helping to recover more than £55,000 of stolen goods over the last four years.

The awards, now in their second year, cover volunteers, police staff and partners from across Hampshire. Winners were announced in Winchester and hosted by local TV personality Chris Packham.

The Winchester Business Improvement District (BID) Rangers scheme began in 2018 and was featured in the January 2020 print edition of Professional Security Magazine. The Rangers form part of the Winchester Business Crime Reduction Partnership. The Rangers, provided by the Andover-based guarding and stewarding contractor Venture Security, work with Hampshire Police, Winchester City Council and others against low level crime and antisocial behaviour, while offering visible security, and first aid support if required, in the city centre.

Paul Howe, MD at Venture said: “We are incredibly proud of Brett – and of our whole city centre security team – for their tireless efforts in making towns and city centres across the region a safer and more pleasant place to be. Brett continually goes above and beyond, working closely with all partners to deliver a consistent and quality service. He is a real asset to the team.”

Jane Bastock, Business Crime Reduction Manager at Winchester BID said: “This recognition is thoroughly deserved. We are delighted that Brett has been recognised for the fantastic service that he provides for businesses, partner organisations and people in the city centre.”

Donna Jones, Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire and Isle of Wight said: “Volunteers, partners and dedicated staff make a huge and significant difference to policing and I am so pleased that my awards recognise and pay tribute to all those who make an enormous contribution. Congratulations to all the winners and nominees on the night who dedicate themselves to keeping Hampshire and the Isle of Wight safer for residents, businesses and visitors. I applaud you all for your commitment and outstanding service.” For the list of award winners, visit the Hampshire PCC website.

About Venture Security

Paul Howe founded the company in 2006. It’s a Security Industry Authority (SIA) approved contractor scheme (ACS) company and a member of the ACS Pacesetters group of highest-scoring ACS firms. The company provides security services for customers across Hampshire, Berkshire, Wiltshire, Dorset and Surrey. This includes providing a similar Ranger service within Salisbury (also featured in Professional Security Magazine, in December 2019) and more recently Andover.

Venture was also one of the first companies in both Hampshire and Wiltshire to be accredited under the Community Safety Accreditation Scheme (CSAS) for city centre security, meaning accredited officers have some low level police powers as granted by a police chief constable. Visit https://www.venturesec.co.uk.

Pictured left to right: Hampshire PCC Donna Jones, Winchester BID Ranger Brett Jones and Supt Patrick Holdaway, Lead for the National Business Crime Centre.