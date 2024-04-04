The facilities services and security provider across the UK and Ireland Bidvest Noonan has appointed Ian Martin to lead its Risk and Intelligence function. Martin, pictured, joins as Director of Risk and Intelligence.

His career began in the Royal Air Force, where he was involved in delivering training to UK and NATO front-line units. He later joined Essex Police as a Counter Terrorism Intelligence Specialist, followed by a role at the UK Home Office as a Command Support Unit Manager. He brings 19 years’ experience across leadership and safety-critical functions, Bidvest Noonan reports. In his most recent role, he led security at a large leisure destination in London.

Martin’s role will involve identifying risks, devising strategies to mitigate vulnerabilities, and developing insights across the threat landscape for customers, about their assets, and information. His focus will also be on wider collaborations and partnerships to build safer environments across the sectors Bidvest Noonan’s customers operate in.

Martin said: “Security threats are evolving at an unprecedented rate. Understanding and harnessing risk and intelligence has never been more important. Grasping threats at both micro and macro levels is necessary to ensure our customers are prepared and protected. At Bidvest Noonan, I found an organisation that has made the investments necessary to deliver the level of security required today. I am very excited to lead the risk and intelligence function here.”

Managing Director Liz Cummins said: “We are very proud to protect high-profile customers and critical infrastructure across the UK & Ireland. For us, protecting our customers is our top priority. Ian’s experience and background working with the Home Office and in counter-terrorism will be invaluable to us. We continue to strengthen and grow our risk and intelligence function to cement our position as a leader in this field. I’d like to extend a warm welcome to Ian and have no doubt he will be a tremendous asset to the team.”