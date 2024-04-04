New from the manufacturer Hanwha Vision are two AI PTZ Plus cameras, the XNP-C9310R and XNP-C7310R. These cameras use AI for zoom and focus towards better situational awareness and quicker response times, the makers say.

Quick Zoom is a fast zoom movement, powered by an AI engine, that enables operators to see specific details of an unfolding event, which is the firm says helpful in high-traffic areas – for example within cities, or during large public gatherings. Quick Focus complements this, using AI and pre-stored information to provide auto focus of a frame. When a face, person, or object is detected, the camera automatically calculates the distance between the device and object, to adjust the focus and provide clear images.

AI analytics

AI-powered video analytics, carried out on the camera itself, offers forensic search through object detection and classification (of people, faces, vehicle number plates, and vehicles). Video analytics can also alert an operator to loitering and line-crossing, for the securing of pre-defined areas and reduce the risk of trespassing. AI-based auto tracking lets operators track objects or people of interest continuously with target locking.

The cameras also come with an AI-based bandwidth reduction feature, WiseStreamIII, which assists with video management and provides cost efficiencies without compromising image quality. The cameras come with high resolutions of up to 4K, adaptable infra-red (IR) lighting of up to 300 metres, and a visual sensor of 4K 1/1.8-inch that delivers images, even in low-level light, it’s claimed.

The products can perform in challenging weather, including storms and snow, thanks to Spin Dry and Heater functions that can shake off water and melt ice; while an Inductive Sensor accurately detects the camera position with no cumulative error during long-term operation. As for cybersecurity, features include TPM 2.0 for encryption, and Secure Boot, to ensure cameras load using trusted software. Hanwha Vision also has an in-house Security Computer Emergency Response Team (S-CERT), that is focused on addressing any potential security vulnerabilities in its product. For the US, the company states it’s fully National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) compliance, as well as in alignment to the upcoming European directives: the Network and Information Security Directive second edition (NIS2), and the Cyber Resilience Act (CRA), that aim to enhance cybersecurity across the EU. As for install, the cameras have just one port and one cable to connect. Visit https://hanwhavision.eu/.