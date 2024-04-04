Explosion-protected thermal camera, network horn speaker

The network video product company Axis Communications has launched an explosion-protected thermometric camera designed and certified for use in Zone and Division 2 hazardous locations. New also from the manufacturer is its first explosion-protected network horn speaker, pictured, certified for use in Zone and Division 1 hazardous locations.

The new thermometric camera and horn speaker have been designed and made the firm says to comply with international explosion-protected standards. This follow the Axis launch last year of an explosion-protected camera designed for Zone and Division 2 hazardous locations.

AXIS Q1961-XTE

The AXIS Q1961-XTE, a thermometric camera designed and certified for Zone and Division 2, enables remote temperature monitoring for operational use, with a detection range that can extend into Zone and Division 1 hazardous locations. It makes temperature monitoring more accessible to Zone 2/21 and Class I/II/III Division 2 hazardous areas, the makers add. This capability can decrease hardware costs for sites that rely on Zone/Division 1-certified thermometric cameras.

The camera’s remote temperature monitoring and automated alert capability can give warning of overheating equipment; whereas using a handheld device relies on the manual observation of a spot at a specific time. Uses the makers suggest will be within critical infrastructure, such as waste management and recycling sites.

Temperature readings from the monitored zones are available in a metadata stream, providing access to temperature statistics over time that allows for trend monitoring. This can enable preventative maintenance in reaction to early signs of temperature variations outside of an acceptable deviation. Operating as a temperature sensor, the camera can give real time temperature data to a process control system.

To protect sensitive information and help prevent unauthorised access, the Q1961-XTE features Axis Edge Vault. This hardware-based platform safeguards the integrity of Axis devices from factory and enables the execution of secure operations based on cryptographic keys. Like AXIS P1468-XLE Explosion-Protected Camera, this new Axis thermometric camera includes electrical safeguards against arcs, sparks and overheating, plastic components with enhanced fire-retardant properties, as well as secure cable connections.

Network Horn Speaker

The AXIS XC1311 Explosion-Protected Network Horn Speaker is the firm says for health and safety applications, operational efficiency, and security across Zone/Division 1 and 2 areas with automatic alerts via network camera integration. It is certified for hazardous areas including Class I Division 1 Groups A, B, C, D and Zone 1 IIC, Zone 21 IIIC, enables live, scheduled, and event-triggered voice messages.

The horn speaker gives audio warnings within hazardous areas, and can work with analytics-equipped network cameras, which provide remote monitoring and automated alerts. Triggered by an analytics-equipped camera, the XC1311 can relay audio warnings about smoke detection and temperature changes as precursors to a fire risk. The horn speaker can issue pre-recorded reminders to wear personal protective equipment, such as hard hats, when its absence is detected.

The product can relay messages such as real-time severe weather alerts, and can be manually operated, issuing live instructions and audio messages to specific site areas. AXIS Audio Manager Edge software enables content management including message scheduling, as well as ensuring urgent messages interrupt scheduled ones. With zone management, up to 200 speakers can be divided into 20 zones, and the included software also enables remote management including system health monitoring and testing. As for install, the product comes with a single cable for power and connectivity.

And as for cybersecurity, the XC1311 also features Axis Edge Vault to combat unauthorised access. The horn speaker’s explosion-protected design is achieved by encasing the electronics and power connections within an aluminium chamber. Like Axis explosion-protected cameras, the design and manufacture according to explosion-protected standards also requires full traceability of critical components for ten years.