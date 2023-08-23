FRG shortlisted

First Response Group, the security and property protection contractor and a member of the ACS Pacesetters, has been shortlisted as a finalist in the Growth Business of the Year Award category of the British Business Excellence Awards.

First Response Group (FRG), whose board directors, Jamal Tahlil, Edgar Chibaka and Simon Alderson, were last year’s UK regional finalists in the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year scheme, has almost quadrupled in size in less than three years, and is forecasting revenue above £60m this year. The group, whose growth aim is a mix of acquisitions and organic, has received a Living Wage Foundation Recognised Service Provider Champion Award.

FRG CEO, Simon Alderson, pictured, said: “We are delighted to be shortlisted by The British Business Excellence Awards as a finalist in the Growth Business of the Year Award category. From small beginnings not long ago, we have seen tremendous growth over the past year, as well as continued success in supporting our customers.

“This shortlisting is not only testament to our colleagues, who daily go the extra mile to ensure our customers are safe and their places secure, but also to our ethos to do things differently, to ensure our customers’ needs, however bespoke or challenging, are met.”

Sarah Austin, founder and director of the awards, said: “As the UK’s unrivalled celebration of business brilliance, resilience, and innovation – the Lloyds Bank British Business Excellence Awards takes centre stage – and this year is no exception. The anticipation is electrifying as we gear up for the grand event at the glamorous Grosvenor Hotel.

“Our excitement levels have hit the roof as we’ve witnessed a spectacular level of submissions across a wide range of dynamic industries – but with a real trend across the energy, recruitment, wellbeing, food & drink, and tech sectors, highlighting just how much the UK business landscape is thriving.

“Kudos to each and every finalist who has made the shortlist – your entries have truly left us in awe of your extraordinary talent and dedication, setting the bar high for what it means to be a champion in the business world. You’ve made us stand up and take notice, and we can’t wait to celebrate your remarkable achievements.”

About the awards

Sponsored by Lloyds Bank, the awards are open to businesses of all shapes and sizes, and forms part of a year-long programme of networking events, round tables and judging. An awards ceremony runs on Tuesday, November 14, at the Grosvenor House Hotel, London.

About FRG

Begun in 2007, First Response Group (FRG) offers Security Personnel, CCTV and Access Control, Facilities Management and vacant property protection. It has Head Office in Leeds and eight UK regional offices, it employs more than 1200. To be a member of Pacesetters, it has to be in the top 15 per cent of the ACS benchmarking of SIA (the UK regulator the Security Industry Authority) approved contractors.