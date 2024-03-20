HMRC contract

After a competitive procurement process, a contract to provide security services across 40 HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) sites nationwide, including 12 government hubs across the UK from Glasgow to Belfast and Leeds to London, has gone to Mitie. Coming into service in June 2024, the contract, valued at about £15m a year, will run for five years with the option to extend up to a total of ten years. Mitie reports it’s been sole provider of security for HMRC since the services were combined under a single provider five years ago.

HMRC meanwhile has a ten-year transformation programme, which aims to modernise offices and buildings and make better use of technology. Mitie says it’ll be developing a dedicated Security Operations Centre (SOC) for HMRC. The contractor will also roll out its digital risk management tool to digitise and streamline the security risk and threat profile assessment process. Through the data-driven software, Mitie security analysts will be able to manage and update the risk profile across the Revenue’s estate in real time and in response to intelligence on changes in local and national threat levels.

The facilities management firm has committed to taking on 75 apprentices on the contract, aligning with the government’s target to increase apprenticeship achievement in the UK and the FM firm’s own commitment to having 5pc of its workforce in earn and learn positions, as a member of the 5% Club. Mitie was reappointed to the Crown Commercial Service framework for Security (RM6257) in October 2022.

Jason Towse, Managing Director of Business Services at Mitie, pictured, said: “To have our contract continued for up to ten more years is recognition of the successful work Mitie has undertaken with HMRC. Having gained extensive knowledge on HMRC’s estate over the last five years, we now look forward to continuing to support HMRC’s transformation by developing our services and focusing on an intelligence-led approach to security alongside the latest forward-thinking technology.”

And Clare Robinson, HMRC Deputy Director, Workplace Policy and Plans, said: “We are pleased to confirm that following a robust and competitive process, we have signed a new contract for the provision of security services with Mitie Security Limited. HMRC looks forward to working again with Mitie, to deliver a high standard of security provision in HMRC’s estate throughout the UK.”