Next CEO of EMCOR UK

Cheryl McCall, EMCOR UK’s Chief Financial Officer, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, as of January 1. She succeeds Keith Chanter, who is retiring from the company after 16 years.

McCall, pictured, joined the facilities management company as CFO in 2021 and brings experience in the infrastructure and facilities services sectors. She has more than 30 years of finance experience, having served as UKI CFO at AECOM. Earlier, she served as an auditor in South Africa with Hills Howard & Associates and an infrastructure controller at ICO Global Communications, a telecommunications company. McCall is a Chartered Accountant and has both a BCompt. degree and Honours degree in finance.

The company is an SIA-approved contractor in security guarding, and CCTV surveillance.

Anthony J Guzzi, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of EMCOR Group, Inc., the parent company of EMCOR UK, said: “With her significant business experience and financial acumen, we are confident that under her leadership the business will continue to successfully drive its growth as it delivers customer-focused solutions in the fast-paced UK facilities market.

“We also want to wish Keith well in his retirement after a successful career with EMCOR UK. Keith has been instrumental in transforming EMCOR UK into the successful business that it is today with a focus on delivering high quality, cost effective and sustainable solutions for our customers in some of the most demanding sectors in the UK. Under Keith’s leadership, EMCOR UK has become a mission-focused organisation that lives EMCOR’s values of Mission First, People Always, and I am confident that Cheryl will continue to build upon these shared values.”

And Keith Chanter said: “It has been a privilege to serve as CEO of EMCOR UK for the last 16 years and to have worked alongside such a driven team. Since Cheryl joined EMCOR UK, she has proven herself to be an invaluable member of the leadership team. I look forward to seeing her take EMCOR UK’s performance to the next level, and I am confident Cheryl is the right person to lead the charge.”

Cheryl McCall said: “I am honoured to serve as EMCOR UK’s next CEO. My experiences over the past two years at EMCOR UK have only further intensified my belief that there are tremendous growth opportunities ahead, and I am excited to continue working with our exceptional team to build upon the great accomplishments Keith has led.”

Earlier, EMCOR UK appointed Rebekah Randall as its new head of talent.

About the firm

EMCOR UK offers soft and hard services. Visit https://www.emcoruk.com/who-we-are.